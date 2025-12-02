Isack Hadjar Is The Next F1 Driver Sentenced To Being Max Verstappen's Teammate

With the F1 season finale in Abu Dhabi this weekend, the last pieces have fallen into place for the 2026 field of drivers. Red Bull Racing has announced that Racing Bulls driver Isack Hadjar will replace Yuki Tsunoda next season. The 21-year-old will be Max Verstappen's seventh teammate over the last nine seasons. The chaotic churn in the senior team's second seat is even more pronounced when considering that Sergio Pérez lined up alongside Verstappen in four of those nine seasons.

Hadjar's potential in top-tier machinery was impossible to ignore as he progressed through his rookie F1 season. Notably, he had a very rocky debut after he crashed out on the formation lap before the Australian Grand Prix. Hadjar acclimated, became a frequent point scorer and secured his maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix. He's set to outscore both his teammates in the championship this season, Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson.

Tsunoda was always fighting an uphill battle to retain his race seat at Red Bull. The Japanese driver was a product of the Honda Formula Dream Project, and his adoption by the energy drink giant was a result of a now-terminated power unit agreement. He was also initially passed over for Lawson before the New Zealander's disastrous stint at the senior team forced an early-season swap. Tsunoda will now be spending next season as the team's reserve and test driver.