F1 Race In Malaysia Salvaged By Software Update Made In Under An Hour

From an ongoing war to torrential rain showers, no one could be sure the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia would actually be run until officials fired up the starting lights on Sunday. The final hurdle to clear was an ECU glitch that caused several cars to lose power during the formation lap. The FIA had to hastily develop a software update over a 40-minute red flag period to avoid any further failures. While the relocated race produced thrilling on-track action, the early stoppage worsened the already tattered reputation of Formula 1's new power units.

With the wet conditions, the 56-lap race was set to start with a rolling start behind the safety car. However, most of the field couldn't even stay in line to take the green flag. It began with polesitter Max Verstappen unable to accelerate out of Turn 11 on the formation lap. The four-time world champion got his Red Bull car back up and running, but the same issue struck Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari at the same point. Then, Charles Leclerc's Ferrari was the next victim on the start-finish straight.

According to the FIA, a perfect storm of factors caused the temporary power unit failures. The governing body stated, "An unprecedented combination of low engine speed, low-grip conditions, wet-weather energy management settings and the Sepang Circuit's section configuration led to an unintended loss of power for a number of cars." This explained why failures provoked more failures through the field. Drivers slowed to a crawl, unsure whether they were allowed to pass the code-stricken cars. The safety car was about to lap a third of the field when the red flag was thrown.