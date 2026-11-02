Kimi Antonelli Becomes Youngest-Ever F1 World Champion

For the first time since 1953, an Italian is the F1 World Drivers' Champion. Kimi Antonelli finished third at the Mexico City Grand Prix on Sunday, clinching the championship. The 20-year-old Mercedes driver also became F1's youngest-ever champion, surpassing the mark set by a 23-year-old Sebastian Vettel in 2010. With Antonelli never crossing the finish line lower than fifth so far this season, the ninth-place finish he needed to secure his maiden title seemed like a cakewalk. However, nothing is ever guaranteed in Formula 1.

Antonelli was never in contention for the win at Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez, but that didn't matter. His main goal was getting home in one piece. The young Italian qualified fourth and stayed there before cycling to the lead during the pit stop. He would eventually have to yield the position to make his own stop on Lap 43. He could've held the lead if he stayed out on lap longer. Valtteri Bottas' Cadillac suffered a catastrophic left-front suspension failure while heading into Turn 1. The machine became a sled, slid through the run-off area and slammed into the barrier. It took a while for Bottas to get out of the cockpit, but he walked away. Race control was forced to throw a red flag to recover his car.