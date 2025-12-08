Lando Norris Becomes F1 Champion As Verstappen's Historic Comeback Falls Short

After a double disqualification in Las Vegas, McLaren had us reconsidering whether or not one of its drivers would win the F1 World Drivers' Championship. However, Lando Norris sealed the deal with a third-place finish in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. The 26-year-old British driver needed to finish third or better to clinch his maiden title. Defending champion Max Verstappen fell only two points shy of overcoming a 104-point deficit. The Red Bull driver did everything in his power to win his fifth world title and comfortably won the race.

Lando Norris' overtake on Yuki Tsunoda is under investigation on both sides. Norris for leaving the track and gaining an advantage. Tsunoda for forcing Norris off the track. I'd argue that Yuki forced Lando off.

#F1 | #AbuDhabiGP — Ryan Erik King (@ryanerikking.bsky.social) 2025-12-07T13:45:33.793Z

It would be dishonest to say that the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was an exciting affair. Once Verstappen covered off Norris at the start and Oscar Piastri passed his teammate for second, the Red Bull was practically gone. The only hint of jeopardy was Norris needing to keep Ferrari's Charles Leclerc at arm's length behind him. The task only became somewhat difficult after the McLaren driver pitted and needed to race his way through the midfield. There was a dicey moment down the back straight when he was forced off the track by a weaving Yuki Tsunoda. In the final race of his F1 career, Verstappen's teammate was penalized for making a second defensive move. Norris wasn't deemed at fault for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.