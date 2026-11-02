The Harley-Davidson Sprint 440 Is Exactly What Harley Needs

The Sprint looks leagues better than the Nightster it displaces as Harley's cheapest bike, with styling that better hides the brake lines, wires, and radiators a modern motorcycle requires. The Sprint could be mistaken for an Iron 883 by those who don't know the ins and outs of both bikes, though it does need some indicators of its foreign coproduction — the bike is a collaboration with India's Hero MotoCorp, according to RideApart, and its chain drive demonstrates that things aren't all Harley here. Still, it's a Milwaukee bike in the ways that really matter: Despite the foreign assistance, Harley says the bike will undergo final production in Pennsylvania.

Harley hasn't yet released all the specs for the U.S. model of the Sprint, but we know the international model has a 26.4-inch seat height (though Harley specifies that's "laden") and a 412-pound weight. Horsepower is low, at just 27, though it makes a full 28 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers aren't incredibly impressive, but if you're a new rider into the looks of a classic Harley you probably won't mind — you'll just appreciate a lighter, cheaper way to get the bike you want. That kind of accessibility is what Harley has been lacking for years, and I truly hope the Sprint 440 helps the brand get some new buyers in.