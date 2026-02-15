In-Car Subscriptions Give Buyers The Ick And Automakers Don't Get Why

According to data by Kelly Blue Book, the average out-the-door cost of a new car shot over $50,000 in 2025, with the typical manufacturer's suggested retail price (MSRP) eclipsing $52,000. However, even as prices continue to rise, automakers have become relentless in their pursuit of recurring monthly revenue in the form of subscription services. More comprehensive navigation apps, Wi-Fi hotspots, and hands-free systems like GM's Super Cruise make up some of the feature's automakers put behind subscription paywalls.

But an aggressive push over recent years has seen brands like Volkswagen demanding a monthly fee to unlock the full power of some of its engines. Meanwhile, BMW keeps pushing subscriptions even though charging customers monthly to use the heated seat function resulted in backlash. And Mazda tried adding the key fob's remote start functions to its Connected Services app, charging drivers $10 a month for the privilege — though the company has since walked back its efforts.

Overall, drivers have shared negative reactions to this overbearing monetization. S&P Global data shows only 35% of Americans are willing to pay for an automotive subscription, and that was the highest figure among eight other countries. In addition to rising prices, the public has grown weary of monthly charges, the increasing number of features becoming paywalled, and privacy concerns surrounding collected data.