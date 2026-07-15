Vandalism Clause In Flock Camera Contract Causes Major Headache For Local Governments That Only Want To Track Everyone Everywhere At All Times

Discontent continues to grow against the use of Flock and other automated license plate cameras as people figure out what the cameras do, how they are used, and most importantly, how they are improperly used. In a desperate attempt to rid their towns or cities of these surveillance devices, the people have taken to disabling and destroying them. Problem is, for every Flock camera destroyed, there's a replacement fee that will likely cost your local governing body, but it's your taxes that will be paying for it as well.

Most recently, Houston residents have been at odds with their elected county officials (Houston is made up of several counties), in attempts to get officials to take down the cameras and not go through with an upcoming contract renewal with Flock. According to ABC 13, on July 9 Harris County–one of those multiple counties–voted to renew that contract into 2027. Residents almost immediately responded by cutting down at least half a dozen of those cameras in the area. Considering we live in a country that seems overwhelming like voters have asked for things and have not been listened to, nor helped, one can understand why the helplessness would transpire into something like taking a sawzall to the camera's poles.

Unfortunately for Houston residents, and any other potential constituent that resides in an area policed by Flock cameras, there's a portion built into many of these contracts for replacing damaged cameras. And whatever it costs the city ultimately will cost you, too.