Vandalism Clause In Flock Camera Contract Causes Major Headache For Local Governments That Only Want To Track Everyone Everywhere At All Times
Discontent continues to grow against the use of Flock and other automated license plate cameras as people figure out what the cameras do, how they are used, and most importantly, how they are improperly used. In a desperate attempt to rid their towns or cities of these surveillance devices, the people have taken to disabling and destroying them. Problem is, for every Flock camera destroyed, there's a replacement fee that will likely cost your local governing body, but it's your taxes that will be paying for it as well.
Most recently, Houston residents have been at odds with their elected county officials (Houston is made up of several counties), in attempts to get officials to take down the cameras and not go through with an upcoming contract renewal with Flock. According to ABC 13, on July 9 Harris County–one of those multiple counties–voted to renew that contract into 2027. Residents almost immediately responded by cutting down at least half a dozen of those cameras in the area. Considering we live in a country that seems overwhelming like voters have asked for things and have not been listened to, nor helped, one can understand why the helplessness would transpire into something like taking a sawzall to the camera's poles.
Unfortunately for Houston residents, and any other potential constituent that resides in an area policed by Flock cameras, there's a portion built into many of these contracts for replacing damaged cameras. And whatever it costs the city ultimately will cost you, too.
The cost of replacement to you and your elected officials
Looking specifically at a contract between Flock and one of Houston's counties, the exact wording in the contract reads: "In the event that Flock Hardware is lost, stolen, or damaged, Customer may request a replacement of Flock Hardware at a fee according to the reinstall fee schedule." That schedule confirms that Flock poles destroyed by vandalism, theft, or damage cost $500 to replace and $2,000 for an advanced pole; cameras are $800 to replace. One can do the math as each pole goes down in defiance. So for Houston, a half a dozen camera poles might cost about $3,000 to reinstall. It might not be enough for the city or county to refrain from replacing them, but the money is coming from tax money needed for other infrastructure improvements or programs.
Taking down the cameras can certainly be an effective method to get the attention of an area's governing authority. A more effective way should be to talk to officials in person, at council meetings and telling them why having such a device in your town is a problem for you and your neighbors. It's a shame Harris County representatives didn't listen to their own voters, who will have a much easier time voting for someone else to take up their causes and interests in upcoming elections.
Outside of that, knowledge is power, kids, and Flock knows it so much that it allegedly sent this cease and desist letter to a private group gathering in California that spent a night talking about what the cameras are for and how they work. How dare we learn more and be educated into how the country is slowly turning into a surveilled police state, and try to stop it from happening.