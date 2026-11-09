Why 17th-Century Parisian Streetlights Were The OG Flock Cameras

For the past couple years, Flock Safety and its vast network of spy cameras have been all over the news, and for numerous reasons. Whether you've heard about them because of the staggering number of Flock cameras dotting US highways, because of the CEO calling Flock detractors terrorists, or the massive number of cops that keep getting arrested for illegally using automatic license plate readers (ALPRS) to stalk people, one thing's for sure: You've definitely seen news about this state-sponsored private surveillance network (and its similarly dubiously-intentioned competitors, like Axon) for one reason or another. But you might be surprised to learn that you can trace a line back through history from modern surveillance tech like ALPRs back to the some of the first streetlights, which appeared in Paris in the late 1600s.

Like ALPRs, these public lights weren't well-loved by the public, especially by revolutionaries and the lower classes, who were particularly affected by the policing the lights enabled. The similarities don't end there, though. Just like people today love vandalizing Flock cameras and other ALPRs, the Parisians of the 17th and 18th centuries loved smashing the lanterns lighting up the city streets. Like today, such vandalism carried significant legal ramifications, but people still saw fit to express their discontent by destroying the lights, a behavior that only became more popular with the beginning of the French Revolution.

It seems like the French have always been creative and prolific protesters, and the ongoing 2026 French student protests we're seeing today are just a continuation of that legacy. So maybe it should come as no surprise that the French showed us how to push back against state and private surveillance alike more than 300 years ago.