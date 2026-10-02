Flock Cameras Lead Police To Identify Wrong Car In Road Rage Case, Armed Officers Surround Wrong House At 4 A.M.

Imagine police surrounding your house and knocking on your door early in the morning, suspecting you of a crime you didn't commit. That's what happened to Will Penn, Robin Pen, and Penn's 94-year-old grandmother, reports Lexington, Kentucky's Lex News. As is so often the case these days, this was a case of mistaken identity, spurred by a Flock camera.

The couple's Ring camera captured the sequence of events. At 3:56 a.m., several Lexington police cars began to surround their property. At 4:08, they shone their spotlights on the house, and armed police knocked on the door. Penn and Pen went outside to speak with them, which was when they learned what this was all about.

"There was an incident tonight in which the vehicle we are trying to find is nearly identical to yours," an officer said — a road rage incident the victim had reported, describing a dark Ram 2500 without giving a license plate number. The Flock system told police it could be Penn's truck. Per Lex News:

The victim gave a detailed accounting of the events which included a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle," [Lexington Police Commander Daniel] Burnett said. Officers showed the Flock image of the vehicle to the victim, who confirmed it. "The officers actually showed an image of that vehicle to the victim. The victim was very confident that that was the same vehicle," Burnett said.

The couple told police they had just returned from a taco truck. It may have been 4 a.m., but it's always a good time for a taco, so this seems completely plausible. Police believed them and said they were not in trouble. That didn't exactly calm the damage to their nerves, though. "My blood pressure didn't go down for about an hour until after the incident," Pen said. And Penn added: "My grandmother was scared to death."