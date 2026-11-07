Are These 9 Concepts And Sporty Coupés Pre-Ford Mustang Pony Cars?

Iacocca wasn't the first to toy with the idea of a compact sports car for the masses. Edward Gowan Budd, one of the early 20th century's most important engineers and entrepreneurs, already had dabbled with the idea of a 2+2 sports car for the masses. Better yet, he pitched a working prototype of the XT-Bird directly to Iacocca, likely planting the pony-car seed in his mind.

The proposed car was based on a 1961 Ford Falcon unibody and a modified body shell from a 1955 to 1957 Ford Thunderbird. This let Budd's company, Budd-American Motors, stretch the Thunderbird's 102-inch wheelbase by 7.5 inches, turning it from a two-seater into a 2+2. Yes, the rear seats were tight and mostly unusable, but the 2+2 configuration became a hallmark of pony cars, allowing buyers to take their friends and family on a joyride.

Speaking of which, the XT-Bird Concept was equipped with a 170-cubic-inch (2.8-liter) inline-6 engine. Yes, it's not a V8, but Budd boosted it with a supercharger, so it should've been potent enough for the time. Power figures were never disclosed, but we know the XT-Bird Concept had a three-speed manual.

While the XT-Bird Concept influenced Ford in developing the Mustang, its clumsy attempt to modernize the classic Thunderbird fell flat. Budd smoothed out the Thunderbird's rear fins and accentuated headlight housings, resulting in a bland, somewhat forgettable design.