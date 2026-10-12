At $9,000, Could This 1963 Ford Falcon Convertible Take You Back To The Futura?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice Falcon is being sold with only a bill of sale, as the seller claims that New Hampshire doesn't issue titles to vehicles over 20 years old. We'll have to evaluate the car's condition and desirability to see if that's going to be too big of a bill.

Over the past half century or so, the automotive landscape has become littered with marques named for their pie-in-the-sky creators. Every wannabe Ford, from Malcolm Bricklin to John Z. Delorean and, most recently and dramatically, Henrik Fisker, has come and gone, leaving behind a clutch of cars and the tortured stories behind their rise and eventual demise. We looked at one such car from a boutique German car builder last Friday: a 1984 Bitter SC. The car was named for company founder Erich Bitter, who lent his name and energies to a pair of car models in the '70s and '80s.

While Erich Bitter aspired to be a motor industry mogul, the seller of our Bitter had aspirations of their own: to sell the car for $45,000. Rare as it is, that was too much for what is, at its heart, a fancy-pants Opel. That was the consensus amongst all of us, at least, as made evident by the 88% 'No Dice' loss the Bitter brought home.