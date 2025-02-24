The Rise And Fall Of Studebaker: What Went Wrong?

In 1961 the company's new President, Sherwood Egbert, sought to reinvent the company with an increased focus on quality and design. He ordered the company to spend millions of dollars it didn't have to remodel its factories and gave Brooks Stevens just six months to facelift the company's compact and midsized Lark and Hawk models. Egbert's biggest swing, however, was investing in a new high-performance halo car for the brand. Egbert hired designer Raymond Loewy and gave him just six weeks and total autonomy to develop a work of art. That's how the now-iconic Studebaker Avanti was born. A fiberglass-bodied V8-powered ground-pounding street machine that looked exactly as futuristic as it should. Once the design had been finalized, it was up to the engineering team to make it a functional car. Egbert allegedly told engineering chief Gene Hardig that the Avanti "must be tops in speed, braking, handling, safety features, and general innovation—and please don't spend any money."

Studebaker/Packard had heavily invested in diversification through the 1950s and owned the Paxton supercharger company, so it offered an incredible 300-horsepower supercharged version of the Avanti. It was also the first mainstream American car to be fitted with disc brakes. This was a seriously powerful car for the early 1960s, and practically invented the concept of American Grand Touring. Ten prototypes were built for 1962 ahead of the Avanti's production run in 1963. Studebaker gave Avantis to Jimmy Dean, Dick Van Dyke, Johnny Carson, and Frank Sinatra in an effort to influence the public on the car's cool appeal.

Unfortunately the big gamble came up bust for Studebaker. A lengthy labor strike in 1962 set the company on the back foot, and continued quality concerns did the rest of the work. The Avanti used advanced fiberglass manufacturing procedures that Studebaker workers just weren't prepared for. The designers didn't account for the components shrinking during the curing process, and as a result nothing fit together right, and the rear windows developed a nasty habit of popping out at speed.