6 Old-School Pony Cars That Aren't The Ford Mustang

The Mustang is one of the most recognized nameplates in the automotive industry, and undeniably the face of the pony car breed, despite not being first to market. Launched for the 1964 model year, the first-gen model was designed as a low-cost performance car for younger buyers. It proved incredibly popular, with Ford selling a whopping 400,000 during its first year. Crucially, though, the Mustang provoked an answer from its rivals.

It didn't take long before they responded — in the next few years, every big American car brand had a pony car in its lineup. Like the Mustang, these models were affordable, but they also started an arms race of unhinged big-block displacement capacities. Soon, this high-horsepower contagion encompassed the whole segment and gave us icons like the Plymouth Hemi 'Cuda, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, and Pontiac Firebird Trans Am.

In this piece, we'll have a closer look at these models, plus other early-era pony cars — not just the high-performance variants, but also the base models and mid-range V8 options. Please note: We'll list gross instead of net horsepower ratings, as they were relevant for the time. In today's horsepower currency, these figures would be much lower. With that sorted out, let's dig into the thrifty sixes, sweet-spot small blocks, and homologated big-block screamers that shaped the pony-car segment.