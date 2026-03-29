Chevy Introduced Turbocharging To The Masses With A Car Ralph Nader Hated

Talk about coincidences: General Motors brought turbocharged cars to the mainstream in 1962, when it introduced two completely different vehicles, with two different turbo systems, within just a few weeks of each other. And their suspensions were different as well, with one that Car Throttle described as "wobbly, uncomfortable, unresponsive, and downright unstable." But oddly enough, Ralph Nader picked the car with the other setup to open his book "Unsafe at any Speed."

Of course, we're talking about the Chevrolet Corvair and the Oldsmobile Jetfire, both launched with forced induction for the 1962 auto-show season. The Corvair premiered in March in Chicago, while the Jetfire in New York in April. However, the Jetfire's forced-induction system turned out to be a dead-end — partly because it was a complicated system that required drivers to use an engine additive to keep all parts playing nice with each other. The Corvair relied on more of a purely bolt-on solution, with a fairly simple turbocharger sourced from a subsidiary of TRW.

Anyway, what really drew Nader's ire was the Corvair's suspension. The basic issue, according to Nader, was that Chevy cheaped out on the car's rear suspension, knowing the Corvair would experience severe — likely dangerous — oversteer because it was so much heavier than the European rear-engine models that were its inspiration. And by the time that the federal government ruled that Corvairs were no more dangerous than other cars of the era, it was already too late to save the sinking ship. Not even the weirder amphibious Chevy Corvair could do that.