5 Of The Biggest Gas Discounts Available Through Reward Programs Right Now

Since Trump's war with Iran kicked off in February of this year, gas prices have been on everyone's mind. Who could've predicted we'd see gas prices skyrocket as the result of such a war? Well, we did. Worry not, though, dear reader. Gas prices are sure to come crashing down any moment, especially now that three tankers have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Maybe after such a flawless victory, we should start calling it the Strait of America.

In the face of gas averaging around $4.20 per gallon nationwide (as of this writing), and with no signs those numbers will drop significantly anytime soon, many of our readers have started budgeting to account for high fuel prices. Meanwhile, others are scouring their cities to find the best possible price. Right now, memberships and rewards programs are hands down the best ways to get a substantial discount at the fuel pump, though some good deals are unfortunately drying up, forcing buyers to pivot to new methods to secure the best price in town.

The most notable loss in recent weeks has been the death of the Kroger gas discount. Fortunately, Costco, Love's, Walmart, and other gas and grocery chains still have worthwhile incentives that can save you a ton at the gas station. If you're filling up a big tank or driving a lot, such deals stand to save you a lot of money for the foreseeable future. Stack these savings with a credit card with good rewards for gas purchases, and you might even be able to convince yourself it's 2024 again and gas prices are hovering just above $3 per gallon.