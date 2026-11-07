5 Of The Biggest Gas Discounts Available Through Reward Programs Right Now
Since Trump's war with Iran kicked off in February of this year, gas prices have been on everyone's mind. Who could've predicted we'd see gas prices skyrocket as the result of such a war? Well, we did. Worry not, though, dear reader. Gas prices are sure to come crashing down any moment, especially now that three tankers have hit mines in the Strait of Hormuz. Maybe after such a flawless victory, we should start calling it the Strait of America.
In the face of gas averaging around $4.20 per gallon nationwide (as of this writing), and with no signs those numbers will drop significantly anytime soon, many of our readers have started budgeting to account for high fuel prices. Meanwhile, others are scouring their cities to find the best possible price. Right now, memberships and rewards programs are hands down the best ways to get a substantial discount at the fuel pump, though some good deals are unfortunately drying up, forcing buyers to pivot to new methods to secure the best price in town.
The most notable loss in recent weeks has been the death of the Kroger gas discount. Fortunately, Costco, Love's, Walmart, and other gas and grocery chains still have worthwhile incentives that can save you a ton at the gas station. If you're filling up a big tank or driving a lot, such deals stand to save you a lot of money for the foreseeable future. Stack these savings with a credit card with good rewards for gas purchases, and you might even be able to convince yourself it's 2024 again and gas prices are hovering just above $3 per gallon.
Save Mart offers big savings, for now
The first rewards program gas discount on the list is only temporary, but it's a big one. Regular Save Mart shoppers are going to want to strike while the iron is hot because this West Coast grocer is offering up to $1 off per gallon at participating Shell locations, but only through the end of 2026. Signing up to be a Save Mart Rewards member is free, and a dollar spent in store equals one point. You can turn 100 points into 10 cents off per gallon, and this benefit stacks up to 1,000 points for a total of $1 per gallon off. You can use these points at the pump by providing your Save Mart-associated phone number at a participating station.
If you live in Save Mart's service area, you're probably staring down gas prices of around $5.50 per gallon, so this gas deal represents up to 18% off at the pump. Not bad at all, though of course it requires spending about $1,000 on qualifying groceries to unlock the full discount. This deal was initially scheduled to end in September of 2026, and was extended, so there's a chance you'll be able to find it next year, too, but don't count on the supermarket's biggest fuel deal ever lasting that much longer.
There's some fine print you'll want to know about, too. First, you're limited to 20 gallons per fill-up, for a maximum savings of $20. Second, Save Mart points don't last forever. They expire around three months after they're earned, so you're heavily incentivized to use them regularly rather than accumulating points and waiting for the best deals to drop each year.
Costco comes in hot, as always
Perpetual fan-favorite wholesaler Costco promises deals of all types all the time. Those $1.50 hot dogs are famous for a reason, and they really are a helluva deal, but Costco fans swear by their gas prices. Full disclosure: I'm one of those people. Their fuel deals aren't part of a rewards program in the traditional sense. There's no spending to accumulate points and then spending points for further deals. Instead, access to Costco gas stations is locked behind a $65 per year membership that includes online and in-person wholesale shopping, membership for two people, and a long list of benefits from prescriptions and eye exams to car maintenance and insurance offerings. A Costco membership also gets you discounts on Volkswagen SUVs, if you're in the market for a new ride.
The elephant in the room with getting your gas from Costco is the frankly unbelievable lines you might see there. I actually refused to go for a long time, as the lines looked like too much of a headache to be worth the savings. However, Costco pushes fuel to a high volume of drivers surprisingly efficiently, thanks to their numerous pumps and clear signage that indicate when a new pump has opened up and who gets to use it. I've rarely had to wait more than a couple of minutes, and for 10 to 20 cents of savings per gallon, the wait is well worth it.
If you're trying to eke out as much value as possible, you can also sign up for the brand's credit card for 5% back on gas bought at Costco. Those who refill weekly can recover their membership fee with ease.
Truck drivers love Love's for a reason
Love's Travel Stops have a lovable history, as well as a respectable business model, and of all the things they do right, their gas reward program might just be the cherry on top. One aspect of the program that sets it apart from much of the competition is that the Love's Rewards program takes a two-tiered approach, offering different incentives for "casual" drivers and those who take to the road as a profession.
For non-pros, this rewards program offers one point per gallon of fuel purchases, two points per dollar spent in the store, and an automatic 10 cents off every gallon of gasoline. Unlike the Save Mart program, points don't expire as long as your account remains in good standing and stays active. Additionally, members get up to 25 cents off auto diesel purchases. The Love's app also gets you access to basic Wi-Fi at travel stops as well as mobile deals and the ability to order ahead at their connected restaurants.
Professional drivers get assigned a membership tier based on how much fuel they've purchased in any given month. It starts at Base for up to 499 gallons purchased, Gold is unlocked at 500 gallons, and the Platinum and Diamond tiers start at 1,000 and 1,500 gallons, respectively. Members get benefits like free showers and drink refills depending on their tier and earn scaling points for gallons fueled, dollars spent in-store, and dollars spent on truck care. These incentives make OTR trucking just a little bit easier and a little bit more comfortable, which can go a long way to ensuring drivers stay safe and happy on the road.
Albertsons forU members save at Chevron and Texaco
The Albertsons forU program works like most other grocery store rewards programs, but it has one of the most impressive fuel rewards deals out there. Like other such programs, it unlocks personalized deals, digital coupons, and the occasional free item, and it can also recommend meal plans that include recipes you can add the entirety of to your cart with the click of a button. You get one point per dollar spent on groceries, though these points expire at the end of the month after they're acquired, which is a faster turnaround than even the Save Mart program. If you're the type of person who likes to give gift cards for the holidays, you can earn points faster, though, with a rate of two points per dollar. There are also periodic multiplier events to help you rack up points.
Like the Save Mart rewards program, shoppers get a discount of 10 cents per gallon when using points at the pump, and it stacks up to $1 off per gallon at participating gas stations. Points work at participating Chevron and Texaco stations, as well as Albertsons-owned fuel stations. Fortunately for Chevron fans, you're now able to combine your Albertsons fuel rewards with a Chevron loyalty card to unlock a total of up to $1.50 off per gallon, making this one of the best options out there for someone who's good at keeping their loyalty points topped up. Drivers in California and Hawaii get the short end of the stick and can only get up to 20 cents off per gallon via Albertsons points. At least points don't expire for forU+ subscribers.
Walmart+ gets you fuel savings, too
Last but not least on our fuel incentives programs list is Walmart+. As with Costco, this is less of a rewards program and is instead based on a paid membership. You can get a simple Walmart+ membership or an upgraded version that includes a Sam's Club membership, but either way you get savings on gas. For students and those receiving certain forms of government assistance, you can even get 50% off your Walmart+ membership. Benefits of the membership go well beyond gas, unlocking perks like free grocery and pharmacy delivery, free shipping, and access to either Peacock or Paramount+. You can subscribe to the base plan for $98 per year, which is a bit more than the Costco membership but could be worth it for Walmart regulars.
The gas perks apply to gas stations across the country, and the membership generally saves you 10 cents per gallon at Walmart fueling stations, as well as CITGO, Mobil, Murphy, and Exxon stations. For those with Sam's Club memberships, though, the discount doesn't stack. Instead, Walmart+ simply gets you access to Sam's Club stations at Sam's Club member prices. If you find yourself in Alabama, you may also notice the discount isn't consistent, landing somewhere between five and 10 cents depending on the location.
Getting the gas perk requires keeping the Walmart app on your phone, and you'll either need to scan a QR code at the pump or use a discount ID provided by the app. It's not as convenient as other options, but it's still a solid discount. This option doesn't earn your membership money back quite as fast as the Costco offer does, though, so it's probably reserved for people who can take as much advantage of the other perks as possible.