Here's What Jalopnik Readers Are Doing To Budget For High Fuel Prices

The gasoline apocalypse has arrived for some regions of the American continent. The average price of a gallon of petroleum distillate has made it to $4.48 nationwide, while Premium Unleaded is over $5, and diesel has roared upwards to nearly $6.50. In some places, people are paying upwards of $9 for a gallon for transportation fuel. For Americans on a tight budget, a 50% jump in average fuel prices since the start of the U.S. and Israeli war in Iran has had a sharp impact on the old pocketbook. With many American workers already living paycheck to paycheck, and with the average American not having a spare $1,000 in their bank account for emergency expenses, the consequences of price increases have been dire.

Inflation has been out of control in recent months, and many Americans have had to cut their spending in an effort to make ends meet. Reducing their spending on food, healthcare, or cutting into their savings (or going into debt), just to keep the car full of petrol has become far too normal. Last weekend, I asked Jalopnik readers what they were doing to keep their budget balanced at the fuel pump, and I got a wide variety of answers, as you might expect.

I have spent the last few days weighing my options, and I've come to a few conclusions on where I can cut the fat from my persona; budget in order to keep my fuel tanks full. First, I will be using my plug-in hybrid Audi A3 E-Tron a lot more, doing my best to drive with electricity as much as I can. Second, I will be selling at least three cars and two motorcycles over the course of this fall, reducing my incredibly high insurance costs. And third, I'll be cutting my cell phone plan for the first time ever, both to reduce costs and to curtail my doomscroll screen time.

Those are a few of my tips from my own life, so let's dig into the recommendations from the Jalopnik commentariat, why don't we? And if you didn't get a chance to weigh in last week, here's your opportunity. Drop a few ideas in the comments below and we'll have a rousing conversation.