Here's What Jalopnik Readers Are Doing To Budget For High Fuel Prices
The gasoline apocalypse has arrived for some regions of the American continent. The average price of a gallon of petroleum distillate has made it to $4.48 nationwide, while Premium Unleaded is over $5, and diesel has roared upwards to nearly $6.50. In some places, people are paying upwards of $9 for a gallon for transportation fuel. For Americans on a tight budget, a 50% jump in average fuel prices since the start of the U.S. and Israeli war in Iran has had a sharp impact on the old pocketbook. With many American workers already living paycheck to paycheck, and with the average American not having a spare $1,000 in their bank account for emergency expenses, the consequences of price increases have been dire.
Inflation has been out of control in recent months, and many Americans have had to cut their spending in an effort to make ends meet. Reducing their spending on food, healthcare, or cutting into their savings (or going into debt), just to keep the car full of petrol has become far too normal. Last weekend, I asked Jalopnik readers what they were doing to keep their budget balanced at the fuel pump, and I got a wide variety of answers, as you might expect.
I have spent the last few days weighing my options, and I've come to a few conclusions on where I can cut the fat from my persona; budget in order to keep my fuel tanks full. First, I will be using my plug-in hybrid Audi A3 E-Tron a lot more, doing my best to drive with electricity as much as I can. Second, I will be selling at least three cars and two motorcycles over the course of this fall, reducing my incredibly high insurance costs. And third, I'll be cutting my cell phone plan for the first time ever, both to reduce costs and to curtail my doomscroll screen time.
Those are a few of my tips from my own life, so let's dig into the recommendations from the Jalopnik commentariat, why don't we? And if you didn't get a chance to weigh in last week, here's your opportunity. Drop a few ideas in the comments below and we'll have a rousing conversation.
The actual good advice
A motorcycle that can get 50-65 mpg and red baron frozen pizza
Suggested by brian b
I'm partial to the Freschetta four-cheese myself.
I um... I'm just driving less.
Suggested by MustangIIMatt
Many such cases. Unfortunately for me, this is the most I've ever driven in a month of my life. Every new "record high diesel prices" headline is dealing me psychological damage.
learning to cook more of what swims and grows on the west coast and PNW, switched from dairy to oat milk, didn't use the AC at all this summer
Suggested by bcfls
Cooking locally-grown produce at home and reducing your home HVAC bills are smart ways to decrease your costs. I hope you're saving enough to offset these ridiculously high pump prices.
Six years ago I purchased a sizeable number of ExxonMobile stock at $34/share as a hedge against gas prices. Over the past six years, gas went up as did my stock. When gas goes down (not that often) so does my XOM stock. The average net change is close to zero. Actually, XOM has gone up steadily irrespective of the cost of gas ($160/share today).
Gas price today ($3.75 in Denver) is actually cheaper relative to when I started driving in the mid-1970's. The ratio of gas price to my income is 1/3 today compared to the mid-1970's.
Suggested by dotivax149
Won't someone think of the shareholder value?
Thinking maybe of buying a bunch of bondage gear and learning how to pronounce "Guzzoline" in an Australian accent. I think we might be almost there.
Suggested by Skeffles
Do not, my friends, become addicted to guzzoline. It will take hold of you, and you will resent its absence!
I have rewards points and gas coupons through various sources that can be as much as $0.60 off per gallon for up to 20 gallons. I also get 5% cash back on gas by using a specific credit card. I use the money at the end of the year for holiday gifts. Every little bit helps.
Suggested by Old_SLAAB_Guy
Points!
I'm eating fewer $20 burritos. seriously though, I'm eating less.
Suggested by C. Dub
Yeah, I feel that. I've resorted to a rice-heavy diet, and I've stopped eating most meats because the cost of groceries is through the roof!
The ones who are coping
If you have to change the way you live your life over $100-$200 you've made poor life decisions. You might blame it on bad luck or "the system" or whatever else you think isn't your fault; but it's probably your own doing. At least if you admit that you might be able to improve it.
Suggested by Bragg
An American worker making the federal minimum wage will have to work Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and through Thursday's lunch in order to make $200. I sure hope they don't need to eat or have any other bills to pay this week, or it's all going to gas.
Nothing. I just pay the piper at the pump. Haven't even backed off the [Bentley] GTC gas guzzler. Took it to the North Fork yesterday to pick up tomatoes. Full tank of gas round trip: $121 in fuel.
Suggested by OuttaHere
Cool.
Nobody wants to change their behavior they just want other people to fix their problems! This needs to stop, if you can't adjust your driving then you have zero reason to complain! I don't adjust my driving because I have never cared about gas prices!!! They are a current fact of life, when I need gas I pay what ever it is! I don't slow down in my Corvette because it's costing more to drive it! You complainers need to grow up!
Suggested by 24C8Zo6
In my daily driving, I almost never exceed the speed limit, I always coast down to a stop, and I accelerate smoothly and without jolt. These are good tips for reducing your fuel consumption, and everyone should adopt them to achieve better fuel economy. I didn't even need any exclamation points to emphasize my perspective.
Same thing as during Biden driven inflation period or the other 50 times fuel has surged since 1973
Make wise purchase decisions cut the fat.
Tough periods don't last. Tough people do.
Suggested by Jecketman
I must have forgotten the point during Joe Biden's tenure that he launched an illegal war that drove up international fuel prices. Was I asleep that day?
I've taken a loan against the $5000 check I expect to receive after the election.
Suggested by Johnny Scrofula
I'll gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.
What am I doing? Absolutely nothing differently. If I need gas, I buy it. Not rich, just not a liberal whiner.
Suggested by Goaway
Whatever you say, man.
The EV drivers
Me...i'm doing the same thing I've done for the last three years... I pedal my eBike to/from work every day; and save the driving for pleasure...though those drives are getting fewer and farther between. Took the '65 to a little car event this weekend and realized it'd been nearly a month since I drove it.
Suggested by Rich A
This is the vibe right now.
Glad I bought my Blazer EV two years ago and signed up for Florida Power & Light flat-rate EV charging. I drive over 2,000mi a month for about $45
Suggested by Hamilton Davies
The prices at the fuel pump are neither your circus, nor your monkeys.
Nothing. I drive a Mach-E and my house is powered by solar. Things at the store are a bit more expensive, but not paying for either fuel or electricity more than offsets that.
Suggested by 05Train
Going green to save some green.
I have an EV. I suspect many other Americans are considering the same.
Suggested by Travis James
Now that my Cayenne has served its needs in my stable, I am certainly looking to replace it with something fully electric. I won't get much use out of my Harley Livewire this winter, so it would be nice to have something four-wheeled and EV for the daily commute.
bought a used EV back in november when trump was serious about invading iran. thats saved me a ton of money
Suggested by Scaramimer
It isn't lost on me that buying something expensive in order to save money is a very American solution to this particularly American problem.
Driving the Bolt more & the Prius less.
Suggested by Nomoto
Choices, choices, choices.
Nothing. I went electric in 2018.
Suggested by Former Autoblog
Everything was beautiful and nothing hurt.