The Lovable History Of Love's Travel Stops

Known for living up to its motto "Clean Places, Friendly Faces," Love's is one of the United States' major travel stops. There are about 600 Love's locations spread across 42 states, which is a testament to the brand's success. The history of Love's and its sprawling accomplishments aren't quite like that of other major gas stations chain in the country, though. Love's was far from the first real gas station in the nation, but its approach was unique, and the business is still notable today for these differences.

Originally known as Musket Corporation, the company we now know as Love's was founded in 1964 in Oklahoma when Tom and Judy Love opened up shop out of an abandoned gas station northwest of Oklahoma City. The pair wasn't satisfied with just selling fuel, however, and by the 1970s, they upgraded their operation to serve customers beyond the pump. They began offering groceries and other items at the station and called the new-and-improved location a country store. Now, whenever you stop to refuel on a road trip and run inside to buy a taquito or a bag of candy, remember that you have Love's to thank for such easy access to all your favorite non-fuel gas station products.

The changes Love's made to the concept of a gas station didn't stop at selling food, however. Over the last 60 years, the company has continued to iterate on the idea of a gas station that does more. This has meant breaking into repairs, fleet management, and even alternate fuel sources. All the while, Love's has remained a family-owned business with Tom and Judy Love's children still at the helm today.