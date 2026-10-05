A Costco Membership Gets You Discounts On Volkswagen SUVS
Sure, Costco started rationing oil and doubling its prices earlier this year. But — generally speaking — the chain can be a great place for gearheads to save money. After all, a long list of car-related perks comes with your Costco membership, including savings on gasoline, tires, EV chargers, and dashcams. Heck, you can even get a discount when you buy a car through Costco. In fact, the store's automotive offerings have expanded further this year. You can now earn added Costco benefits when you purchase one of four VW SUVs.
The program kicked off in September and runs through January 4, 2027, and it covers new models of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Taos, and Tiguan. In each case, eligible Gold Star and Business members can receive $1,000 incentives for their vehicles, while Executive members see that bumped to $1,250. Keep in mind, too, that the incentives are good regardless of whether you're buying or leasing, and customers can combine them with other potential incentives from the manufacturer.
Per Costco, the new program was inspired by the success of its earlier partnerships with Volkswagen. In the previous campaign, for example, VW was the second most-requested brand by customers, with the Tiguan and Atlas leading the way. It's a tiny ray of light for the automaker, which could certainly use one. The Volkswagen Group's 2025 financial results were downright miserable, with operating profits falling by 50%, and it recently announced it would spend $18.6 billion on a massive restructuring effort. Now, an important piece of the puzzle will be appealing directly to U.S. customers — and what better way than by selling SUVs at a huge American warehouse chain.
Does the discount apply to the next-generation Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport?
If you're looking for a catch to the deal, well, you will find one if you're shopping for the Atlas. What you need to know here is that Volkswagen already has an all-new edition of its three-row mid-sizer set to debut this fall. This model, however, is not currently eligible for the discount. Now, the 2026 Atlas does offer its share of advantages, including standard heated front seats and steering wheel. Yet, it's still going to be a generation behind the 2027 version we called a feature-heavy family hauler with a GTI engine. That said, the 2026 Atlas starts at $39,310, which drops to $38,310/$38,060 with the discount (depending on your membership status and before the $1,475 destination fee). Those numbers undercut the expected price of the 2027 Atlas — expected to have an MSRP of $41,610 with a $1,525 destination charge — by $3,300/$3,550.
Of course, it's then a similar story for the Atlas Cross Sport. The slightly smaller, more style-focused sibling to the regular Atlas, the two-row Cross Sport is improved and more attractive for its all-new 2027 generation — but Costco isn't giving you a discount on the most up-to-date model. Note that the MSRP of the '27 Atlas Cross Sport isn't yet available, but the '26 model opens at $38,300 with the same destination charge as its big brother.
The compact Tiguan and more compact Taos haven't been redesigned for 2027, so you don't have to worry as much about what you may be missing with these two. In fact, the 2027 Taos is already at dealerships with the same $26,500 MSRP as the 2026 edition.
What other automakers are offering special discounts this fall?
At the time of writing, two other brands are eligible for the extra level of discounts, and one was brought to you by the letter "V" as well. Volvo is upping the discount ante on three of its 2026 EVs for the period running through November 2, 2026. The EX90 three-row SUV — a vehicle so quiet and nice you may not mind the software bugs — gets the biggest: Executive Costco members can lop $2,000 off the EX90's MSRP of $78,090 (including $1,395 for destination). Gold Star/Business members get incentives of $1,500.
Unsurprisingly, Volvo's smaller all-electric SUVs enjoy smaller incentives. Both the EX40 and EX30, priced from $56,545/$40,345 match the VW discounts of $1,250/$1,000 for the two membership levels. Indeed, the only Volvo EV SUV that doesn't qualify for the limited-time discount is the brand-new EX60 that we predict will be an electric diamond in the rough. Looking for a used vehicle? Costco has your back with discounts on many Certified-by-Volvo models from the 2023-to-2025 model years.
And if you want to get further away from the mainstream, Costco recently launched a limited-time deal with Ineos. The partnership goes all in on the Ineos lineup, offering savings on all 2026 and 2027 models for both the Grenadier Station Wagon and the Grenadier Quartermaster pickup — and again, they apply to both leases and purchases. Plus, benefits include not only a $2,000 member incentive, but also a $1,000 accessories credit. The program runs through January 4, 2027, but keep in mind: Only Executive members qualify.