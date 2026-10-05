A Costco Membership Gets You Discounts On Volkswagen SUVS

Sure, Costco started rationing oil and doubling its prices earlier this year. But — generally speaking — the chain can be a great place for gearheads to save money. After all, a long list of car-related perks comes with your Costco membership, including savings on gasoline, tires, EV chargers, and dashcams. Heck, you can even get a discount when you buy a car through Costco. In fact, the store's automotive offerings have expanded further this year. You can now earn added Costco benefits when you purchase one of four VW SUVs.

The program kicked off in September and runs through January 4, 2027, and it covers new models of the 2026 Volkswagen Atlas, Atlas Cross Sport, Taos, and Tiguan. In each case, eligible Gold Star and Business members can receive $1,000 incentives for their vehicles, while Executive members see that bumped to $1,250. Keep in mind, too, that the incentives are good regardless of whether you're buying or leasing, and customers can combine them with other potential incentives from the manufacturer.

Per Costco, the new program was inspired by the success of its earlier partnerships with Volkswagen. In the previous campaign, for example, VW was the second most-requested brand by customers, with the Tiguan and Atlas leading the way. It's a tiny ray of light for the automaker, which could certainly use one. The Volkswagen Group's 2025 financial results were downright miserable, with operating profits falling by 50%, and it recently announced it would spend $18.6 billion on a massive restructuring effort. Now, an important piece of the puzzle will be appealing directly to U.S. customers — and what better way than by selling SUVs at a huge American warehouse chain.