Sorry, Kroger Customers, You're Losing Your Gas Discount

It's worth using all the tools in the toolbox to chip away at the record high gas prices that have become the new normal. Yet Kroger customers are about to lose one of those tools, a gas discount for Kroger credit card holders, reports The Street.

Until now, holders of a Kroger World Elite Mastercard were eligible for a 5-cent-per-gallon discount at Kroger gas stations anytime they used this card. People who spent at least $6,000 a year on their card (which feels like just an average grocery run these days) upped the discount to 25 cents a gallon when cashing in a minimum 100 fuel points. That could make a huge difference, especially for vehicles with large and thirsty gas tanks.

That's all ending, not because Kroger deliberately decided to kick us while we were down, but due to ending its credit card deal with U.S. Bank in July. "U.S. Bank will transition credit card clients with The Kroger Co. co-brand credit card to a U.S. Bank Smartly Visa card, with U.S. Bank maintaining account ownership, servicing and ongoing client relationships," said U.S. Bank. While cardholders will get some new benefits, anything directly associated with Kroger will go away, including the fuel discount.