Which Automaker Has The Coolest Model Names?

In a rare change of pace, Lincoln went from using lame alphanumeric model names like MKZ and MKX to what I believe are the coolest model names in the industry. To clarify, the company started off with proper names for most of its models throughout the 20th century, but for some reason Lincoln decided to ditch those in the 2000s, which I lamented, even then as a child.

With current names like Corsair, Nautilus, Aviator, and Navigator, the modern lineup is stacked with heavy hitters, but Lincoln's classic names are really good, too. Of course there's also the classic Continental, and my beloved Zephyr. I don't know that I could honestly choose a favorite name from the brand — it would be a tie between Corsair, Nautilus, and Zephyr, which all evoke distinct pictures in my imagination.

Corsair makes me think of the Vought F4U Corsair warbird. Nautilus makes me think of the prehistoric undersea chambered mollusk that has barely evolved over the past couple million years, and Zephyr evokes images of Art Deco-era pie-in-the-sky inventions like early flying machines and trains. All of this imagery comes from the exciting and fascinating names given to Lincoln's cars, which is something that alphanumeric names just don't quite achieve in my brain. Okay, that's enough of my yapping, we're here for you! What automaker do you think has the coolest model names?