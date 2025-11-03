These Muscle Cars Had The Best Names

American carmakers were slow to catch on to the power of a great model name to market a car and create a legacy. The Ford Model T changed the world, but it got its name from the fact that Henry Ford named his prototypes after letters. Not very imaginative, Henry. Duesenberg also referred to its most breathtaking car as simply the Model J. Other cars were named after technical specs, such as the twelve-cylinder Packard Twelve of the 1930s.

By the 1950s, however, manufacturers started to catch on. Cars got model names that conjured speed, power, or luxury, such as Corvette, Thunderbird, or El Dorado. By the mid-1960s, car names truly started to come into their own with designations like the Ford Galaxie, the Plymouth Barracuda, and the Pontiac Tempest. The latter car became the basis for the Pontiac GTO, widely considered the car that launched the muscle car era.

Muscle Car Club defines a muscle car as "an intermediate-sized, high-performance oriented model, powered by a large V8 engine, at an affordable price." Although there's plenty of debate over when the American muscle era peaked, most agree that it had ended by the mid-1970s. For roughly a decade, then, we saw some of the most glorious machines that ever came out of Detroit. Along with tire-smoking V8 engines, the muscle car era produced some of the best model names of all time, too.