These Cars Have The Dumbest Names
Oftentimes, a car's name is the first impression we get of it. Long before its body takes shape or its specs are released to the public, we learn what an automaker is going to call its latest creation. Like personal first impressions, the names that automakers pick can be very important — and they can really miss the mark in some cases. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.
I wanted to know about the names that missed the mark — the dumbest names ever given to a particular car. Luckily for me, you folks delivered, though not in the way I initially thought might happen. See, when I first posed this question, I assumed most of you were going to name cars you thought carried dumb names, and some of you did. There are plenty of cars with dumb names on our list (looking at you, Ford Mustang Mach-E), but a great many of you instead took the time to lay out your grievances with various naming conventions throughout the industry. I can't say I agree with all of your takes, but at the very least, I respect your tenacity.
That's enough from me. How about you all head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think have been saddled with the dumbest names? Is your least-favorite car name on the list? Might I suggest spending your evening de-badging it? I think it's your only option at this point, unfortunately.
Letter salad
You can pick any vehicle where it's just a summary of various "features" that end up as a letter salad. The Toyota bZ4X & CH-R come instantly to mind. BMW had variations on this as well, like the M760Li xDrive, XM 50e, and i4 eDrive40. I know China's domestic market has some funky (albeit it fun) a
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Maybe I'm in the minority here, but anything that's just a seemingly random collection of numbers and letters that conveys absolutely nothing about the car to the vast majority of the population.
911, X7, Q40, Z4, NSX, R8, E-300, 720S, MX-5, V60, TX-9, CT5, S600, LFA, G-45, RX-7, P1, 959, M3, Z-80
some of those are fake.
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Any car that is just random letters, looking at you Lincoln.
Submitted by: Bengal55, Alex Nicastro, and Bogie88
Toyota TRD
I've always wondered who, signed off on the expanded use of the Toyota Racing Development name, and "TRD" nameplate as a trim-option. "Hey Dave – I couldn't help but notice your new, brown, TRD... but it looks like there is a little red in the paint. You may want to have that checked out.."
Submitted by: Red
The LS
Lincoln LS. Saturn LS. Lexus LS. Everybody else's LS.
Submitted by: Joe Stricker
Ford EcoSport
not very economical, and definitley not sporty.
Submitted by: Nick
Gran Coupes
Gran Coupe
It's really just a sedan.
Submitted by: half man half bear half pig
Dodge Avenger
Dodge Avenger Sedan. The Avenger name itself is excellent. Dare I claim it's one of the best car names of all time. The original FWD Avenger Coupe in 1995 was certainly a handsome little devil. Performance wise, the Avenger Coupe was 'meh', just like most FWD coupes of the 90s. (163hp from the optional V6. Eesh.). But I'd like to think the nice lines on the original Avenger Coupe motivated some sales. And then the 2008 Avenger Sedan happened. It just looked... awful. Just plain awful. The Avenger Sedan was a combination of multiple design departments that never met prior to the vehicle launch. Nevermind Dodge's primary objective to make every single part as cheap as possible. The sedan version destroyed any cachet (I'm being generous here) the Avenger brand might have previously offered.
Submitted by: Gerbs17
Ford Expedition
I know it's pedantic, but I always hated the Ford Expedition since expedition means a long journey by foot
Submitted by: Farewell Blindgirl
Looooooong names
Cars with absurdly long names. They all have a first, second, third and fourth and fifth name. For my example I'll pick on Porsche with the Panamera Sport Turismo Turbo S E-Hybrid. BMW comes in a close second with their super long names.
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Every car with a name longer than a single word. Super long names are the worst.
Here's a few examples of offenders:
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2.0 TD4 E-Capability 4x4 HSE Dynamic
BMW Individual M760Li xDrive Model V12 Excellence The Next 100 Years
Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse "Mio Costantini"
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution VI GSR Tommi Mäkinen Edition (Special Colour Package)
Yes, those are all official names.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77 & Dr.Xyster
Tesla Cybertruck
"Cybertruck" is a pretty dumb name. Just adding "Cyber" to the beginning of something does not automatically make it cool. The fact that the Cybertruck is also just a deeply uncool vehicle just makes the situation worse.
Submitted by: MrMcGeeIn3D
Retro-inspo
The retro-inspired cars that had alphabetic names. The names "PT Cruiser," "SSR," and "HHR" do not have the flow and aspirational quality as the names for cars that inspired these designs.
Submitted by: Caz
Ford Mustang Mach-E
Another vote for Mustang Mach E. The only thing Mustang about it is the ground clearance.
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The "Mustang" Mach-E. Decent vehicle. Not a Mustang, never will be.
Should have brought back Mercury and called it a Marauder. Keep the 3-bar tail lights and remove the pony from the "grill"
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The Mustang Mach-E. It's not a Mustang. You really couldn't come up with another impressive-sounding SUV name starting with an E? Isn't that Ford's whole thing?
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Ford Mustang Mach E, and it's not even a competition.
Ford really looked at Toyota's "Corolla Cross" and Mitsubishi's "Eclipse Cross" and said "hold my beer, I'm about to do something so stupid that the world will forget those even exist."
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I hate that they named an all electric suv a Mustang.
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Mustang Mach-E. really handicapped a decent car with that.
Submitted by: Chase, Mark H, carrercrytharis, MustangIIMatt, Bucks, and OldGuy55