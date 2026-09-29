These Cars Have The Dumbest Names

Oftentimes, a car's name is the first impression we get of it. Long before its body takes shape or its specs are released to the public, we learn what an automaker is going to call its latest creation. Like personal first impressions, the names that automakers pick can be very important — and they can really miss the mark in some cases. That idea is what led me to the question I asked you all last week.

I wanted to know about the names that missed the mark — the dumbest names ever given to a particular car. Luckily for me, you folks delivered, though not in the way I initially thought might happen. See, when I first posed this question, I assumed most of you were going to name cars you thought carried dumb names, and some of you did. There are plenty of cars with dumb names on our list (looking at you, Ford Mustang Mach-E), but a great many of you instead took the time to lay out your grievances with various naming conventions throughout the industry. I can't say I agree with all of your takes, but at the very least, I respect your tenacity.

That's enough from me. How about you all head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops think have been saddled with the dumbest names? Is your least-favorite car name on the list? Might I suggest spending your evening de-badging it? I think it's your only option at this point, unfortunately.