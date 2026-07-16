9 Cars Named For Ocean Creatures

Automakers love to name their vehicles after animals: the Ford Mustang, Ford Bronco, Ford Pinto, Volkswagen Beetle, Volkswagen Rabbit, Chevy Impala, Dodge Ram, Dodge Viper, and the list goes on. In fact, our readers' favorite car names inspired by the animal kingdom aren't even on that list, and we're sure you can think of several other examples, too. We can't really blame car companies for doing this — it's resulted in some of the coolest names in the automotive industry. Naming your vehicle after a horse, for example, is a great way to invoke the ideas of speed and power. And what better way to associate your car with an aggressive, intimidating road presence than naming it the "Viper"? Besides, animals can't sue for trademark infringement.

Interestingly, there happens to be a whole host of cars named specifically after ocean creatures. The Plymouth Barracuda is one well-known example, and talk about a name that invokes an intimidating road presence. Several cars have been named after rays, for some reason, like the Corvette Stingray and Opel Manta. For a few years, we also had the AMC Marlin – an odd-looking automobile, in our opinion. And, in the last few years, Chinese automaker BYD has come out with its Ocean Series, featuring several EVs named after ocean creatures, including the BYD Dolphin, BYD Dolphin Surf, BYD Seal, BYD Seal U, and the BYD Sealion 7. And the whole animal theme often goes beyond just the name.