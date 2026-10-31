Why We As Enthusiasts Accept The Risk Of Driving Old, Unsafe Cars

They just don't make them like they used to. That old saw is true of many things, but perhaps it applies most to cars. Modern cars are empirically better in practically every measure of statistics. Not only are modern SUVs quicker, faster, and more powerful than pretty much any sports car from decades gone by, but they're safer, quieter, and more comfortable. Old cars can't touch a modern car when it comes to convenience features, incredible audio, or efficiency. It's hard to find a metric by which anyone would want an old car over something new.

Old cars don't have the safety systems, crash structures, or even airbags that are mandatory these days. Driving an old car in today's traffic requires a leap of faith and a stroke of luck, because it's simply more dangerous than driving a newfangled computer-controlled crash contraption. Self-induced crashes are more likely in an old car, and you're much less likely to survive that crash in an old car. A Department of Transportation study found that crashes in vehicles over 20 years old were about 80% more likely to be fatal than similar crashes in new vehicles.

Why do we drive them if they're more dangerous? There are so many reasons that humans do anything with old cars. We're going to examine two of the primary reasons why we keep old cars around. There are more secondary and tertiary reasons like nostalgia, design, finances, tradition, heritage, and craftsmanship, but I think chances are you drive a vintage automobile simply because you're seeking a thrill or you want to be part of an in-crowd group. I posit almost all of vintage car culture boils down to these two motivating factors.