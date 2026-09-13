Art Deco On Wheels: These 1930s Automobile Designs Helped Define An Era

If Art Deco makes you think about the Chrysler Building more than a Chrysler Airflow, that's understandable. We tend to associate the style with skyscrapers, furniture, jewelry, and the sort of aggressively ornate elevator doors that make you reflexively reach up to adjust your necktie before remembering you're wearing cargo shorts and a fun run participation tee.

And yet, automobiles were another natural canvas for the motif, and we found some good ones. For our purposes today, "Art Deco" covers both the ornamental style most closely associated with the 1920s and early 1930s and the increasingly streamlined direction it took as the decade progressed. The Art Deco Society of New York (which ought to know) describes automotive Art Deco as "making excellent use of beautifully rounded forms, mixing baroque elements like the stylized rays of the sun, and artfully melding gentle, flowing curves with razor-sharp edges." So, that. Or, just check out the Mercedes-Benz Vision concept, and then look at the dope pictures that follow. That works, too.

We found designs that captured that interwar fascination with geometry, ornament, machinery, speed, and aerodynamics. We'll tour through some of these models, from the outrageous Pierce-Arrow Silver Arrow and Cord 810 to the Chrysler Airflow, Tatra T97, and even a humble Plymouth P8 Deluxe Coupe. Some did deco with subtle details. Others looked like they had arrived from 20 years ahead of schedule.