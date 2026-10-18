11 Japanese Performance Cars That Will Make You Nostalgic For The '90s
Few things evoke '90s nostalgia in a gearhead as much as a Japanese performance car. Call it a biased enthusiast view, but really, the roster of icons that Japan churned out during this decade was just absurd: the MkIV Toyota Supra, Nissan Skyline GT-R, Honda NSX, and Mazda RX-7. And that's before we mention the all-wheel-drive (AWD) rally homologation specials, front-wheel-drive hot hatches, mid-engine fun machines, and other iconic rear-wheel-drive sports cars.
The fact is, those four heavy hitters still hog the spotlight today. Yes, for people who lived in the 1990s, they don't just evoke nostalgia; it's like they never left the 1990s. But instead of allowing these four cars to steal all the thunder, for this piece, we're focusing on all the other Japanese performance cars that remain undisputed '90s royalty even if they don't dominate the algorithms today. Cars that showcased Japanese factory engineering and won over fans worldwide — even those who only experienced them via a dual-shock controller in "Gran Turismo." We are talking legends like the Toyota Celica GT-Four, Nissan Silvia S14, and Mitsubishi Lancer Evo V. Feeling nostalgic yet? We're just getting warmed up.
1998-1999 Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V
You can pick any of the previous generations as your nostalgia pick, but it's the Lancer Evolution V that arguably defined Mitsubishi's 1990s rally homologation craze. By that, we mean an almost fanatical rate of improvements, with each generation lasting less than two years. In fact, Tommi Mäkinen famously piloted four different generations of the Mitsubishi Evo to four consecutive World Rally Championship drivers' titles from 1996 to 1999.
Still, the base recipe behind all Lancer Evos was always the same: rally-bred AWD system, manual transmission, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter 4G63T engine, which produced from 244 horsepower in the Evo I and up to 276 hp in the Evo IV and V. However, the fourth- and fifth-gen Evo models were based on an all-new, sixth-gen Lancer platform, bringing a plethora of improvements. Chiefly, the Lancer Evo IV was equipped with the Active Yaw Control (AYC) system, which varied the torque distribution to the rear wheels for increased grip.
What set the Evolution V apart, however, is the widebody treatment, which is how most people remember the '90s Lancer Evo. It made all previous generations look tame in comparison. The Lancer Evo V's chassis was also stiffer and equipped with upgraded suspension, adjustable rear spoiler, and larger Brembo brakes. The under-the-hood upgrades weren't insignificant, either. On paper, the 4G63T engine still produced 276 hp, but that was only because of the Japanese automakers' gentlemen agreement. Mitsubishi didn't need to hide the torque figure, though, which jumped from 260 pound-feet to 275. The result was a 0-60 sprint in only 4.7 seconds, making the Evo V about as quick as a 1998 Ferrari F355 off the line.
1998 Subaru Impreza 22B STi
You'd assume that Subaru launched the Impreza 22B STi as an answer to the Lancer Evo's dominance in the WRC, but the Impreza was certainly no also-ran. In fact, Subaru racked up three consecutive manufacturer's titles (1995 to 1997), including the first two years Tommi Mäkinen won the drivers' titles with the Lancer. The 22B STi was no homologation special, either. It was actually built as a limited-edition street-legal two-door sports car to celebrate Subaru's 40th anniversary and its recent success in the WRC.
Subaru built only 424 units in total, and with surviving examples routinely commanding six figures at auctions today, there's no question what caliber of beast this is. Of course, the proof is in the pudding, and the 22B STi has a lot going for it. Like, a 2.2-liter turbocharged boxer-4 with 276 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of torque, with the power figure probably being understated because of the gentlemen's agreement. The EJ22G is also a closed-deck block with forged pistons to cope with the big boost.
Now, sure, most 1990s Japanese performance cars packed similar horsepower figures. Still, the Impreza 22B STi was also incredibly light (about 2,850 pounds) while packing Subaru's rally-bred AWD system with 50:50 torque distribution. So, despite being equipped with a five-speed manual as standard, the 22B STi sprints to 60 mph in about 4.7 seconds. Subaru's STi division also made sure the AWD unicorn handles the twisties and gave the Impreza 22B STi a widebody treatment, Bilstein dampers, and an aggressive rear wing for higher downforce. Yeah, this means it looks kind of devilish, too, especially with the stunning 17-inch gold BBS Elektra alloys.
1989-1999 Toyota Celica GT-Four / All-Trac Turbo (ST185 & ST205)
Toyota's WRC homologation hero is arguably even more successful than its rivals, capturing four drivers' titles with three different drivers (Carlos Sainz, Juha Kankkunen, and Didier Auriol) and two manufacturer's titles in 1993 and 1994. Because of the homologation regulations, Toyota also produced road-going versions of its dominant rally cars — the ST185 and ST205 Celica GT-Four (All-Trac Turbo in North America).
The ST185 wasn't the first Celica to compete at the WRC, as it succeeded the ST165. However, it proved much more successful, and crucially, resulted in a more potent road-going machine. Whereas the ST165 was equipped with a 185-horsepower version of the 2.0-liter turbocharged 3S-GTE inline-4, the ST185 produced 200 hp in the U.S. markets and up to 222 hp in Japan. The JDM model sprinted to 62 mph in about 6.7 seconds — a solid figure for the time. The ST185 GT-Four looked more voluptuous, too, while retaining the signature pop-up headlights.
The ST205 model amped those numbers even further, with the JDM model producing 255 hp. The refreshed 3S-GTE engine also received an aluminum hood, which reduced weight by about 18 pounds compared to its predecessor. Naturally, each of the Celica homologation specials was equipped with full-time AWD. However, the ST185 and ST205 models received a more advanced system with a torque-sensing limited-slip differential in the rear to aid in cornering. The ST205 retained the same curvy design as the outgoing generation, but stopped using pop-up headlights in favor of four rounded lamps. Unfortunately, this ultimate incarnation of the Celica GT-Four never made it to North America.
1990-1996 Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo (Z32)
The Nissan 300ZX Twin Turbo might not carry the same cachet as the Skyline GT-R, but it still has its place in the '90s hall of fame. It's one of the most advanced performance cars of its era and the perfect example of Japan's bubble-era car. Most notably, it was developed using Cray supercomputer modeling, which allowed Nissan to equip it with advanced features such as HICAS four-wheel steering, adaptive suspension, and to design its body with a drag coefficient of just 0.32 and near-zero lift. Oh, and unlike the GT-R, the 300ZX is rear-wheel drive — great news for driving purists.
That's before we mention the 300ZX's beating heart. The regular model was equipped with a 3.0-liter V6 that produced 222 horsepower and 183 lb-ft of torque, but it's the boosted version that stole all the headlines. Like the rest of the car, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 was a technological tour-de-force, packing a direct ignition system, variable timing on the intake valve, sequential port injection, pent-roof combustion chambers, and two parallel oil- and -water-cooled Garrett turbochargers paired with two intercoolers.
As a result, the VG30DETT produced a claimed 300 hp and 283 lb-ft of torque and brought the 300ZX to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds. For comparison, a 1990 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray only packed 245 hp. If the 300ZX Twin Turbo had an Achilles' heel, it was the near-3,800-pound curb weight. However, that's only because Nissan envisioned the 300ZX as a luxury GT, equipping its cabin with high-end touches like an automatic climate control and premium Bose audio.
1991-1999 Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4
Looking for more Japanese bubble-era technophilia? The Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 fits the bill almost to a fault. This thing wasn't only equipped with four-wheel steering and an electronically controlled suspension, but also an active exhaust and active aero. Yes, we didn't make this up — the 3000GT VR-4 changed the attack angle of the front and rear spoilers above 50 mph to increase downforce. Oh, but there's more. The 3000GT VR-4 also came with Mitsubishi's trick Viscous Realtime 4WD system shared with the Lancer Evolution, which featured a 45:55 front-to-rear torque split. Mitsubishi even launched a Spyder version with a power-retractable hardtop in 1995 and 1996, because, why not?
Like most 1990s Japanese performance cars, the 3000GT came with a naturally aspirated base engine. The 3.0-liter V6 unit was available in 164- and 222-hp tunes, which wasn't bad, but not fitting of a legendary status. Fortunately, the VR-4 model had a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 that produced 300 hp, with the figure growing to 320 hp from 1994. As a result, despite being a heavyweight at 3,737 pounds, the 3000GT VR-4 reached the 60-mph mark in less than five seconds. This has put the 3000GT VR-4 in MkIV Supra's crosshairs, which was its closest rival when it came to power output.
There is no mentioning the Mitsubishi 3000GT VR-4 without the badge-engineered Dodge Stealth R/T Twin Turbo, sold from 1991 to 1996. They are mechanically very similar, though Dodge's version looks weirder, particularly its strange rear spoiler attached near the rear window.
1989-1999 Toyota MR2 Turbo
Before Porsche made mid-engine accessible with the Boxster, Toyota already perfected the "working-class Ferrari" formula with the MR2 (Midship Runabout 2-seater) Turbo. An affordable sports car with an excellent weight distribution, rear-wheel drive, balanced handling, manual transmission, and a peppy turbocharged engine, Toyota's mid-engine machine had all the right ingredients to succeed. Feeling nostalgic? Toyota promised a new mid-engine sports car is coming soon.
Now, JDM fanatics will be quick to point out that the MR2 Turbo suffered from snap oversteer, though it only showed up at the limit. Besides, Toyota dialed in the handling for the 1993 model year by incorporating longer rear lateral links, attaching the rear trailing arms higher, and installing bigger wheels and wider tires. Japanese-market models also received numerous upgrades throughout the years, like a limited-slip differential and Bilstein suspension.
What Toyota didn't need to change was the 2.0-liter 3S-GTE turbo-four the MR2 Turbo shared with the Celica GT-Four. In North America, it produced 200 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque, good for a 0-60 sprint of about 6 seconds. JDM MR2 Turbos produced up to 241 hp, though, blasting to 60 mph in under six seconds. And since the 3S-GTE is considered to be a reliable and tuner-friendly engine, owners can also attain higher horsepower figures. Keep in mind, the SW20 MR2 Turbo only weighs around 2,900 pounds. If you can find one, aim for the coupe because of its stiffer body, though the T-top "targa" models' open-top experience is attractive on its own.
1988-1998 Nissan Silvia S13/S14
Nissan's sports car for the masses wasn't mid-engined, but it still had all the right ingredients for having fun on a twisty road. A front-engine, rear-wheel-drive machine with a multi-link rear suspension, 55/45 weight distribution, and a low 2,470-pound weight, the S13 Silvia provided balanced, playful handling. Yeah, it also had a slight propensity to kick the tail out. This has made the Silvia a darling in the drifting space, with the affordable pricing lowering the barrier for entry.
While the JDM Silvia variants are the ones we remember today, Nissan's S-chassis sports cars were also sold as the 180SX in Japan, with North America getting that same model with the 240SX moniker. These have the same fun-to-drive characteristics, but without the most potent 2.0-liter turbo-four engine. The North American model received the short straw — a paltry 2.4-liter naturally aspirated unit with up to 155 hp. Meanwhile, Japanese Silvias got Nissan's special SR20DET engine, which produced 205 hp in the S13 and 217 hp in the S14. With up to 247 hp on tap, the S15 was peak Silvia, but it arrived in 1999, so it's more of a turn-of-the-millennium hero.
One interesting aspect of the Silvia is its design. The S13 model arrived with a sharp, attractive design, but it was followed by the somewhat tame, rounded S14 "zenki." Fortunately, Nissan rectified that with the 1996 "kouki" facelift, which had a particularly aggressive fascia. Nissan didn't make the same mistake with the S15 Silvia, which was mean and aggressive from the get-go.
1990-1994 Nissan Pulsar GTI-R
The Nissan Skyline GT-R obliterated touring car records in Japan with its unique combination of a turbocharged RB26DETT engine and all-wheel-drive. Well, the Pulsar GTI-R follows the same recipe to compete in the WRC (Group A), albeit in a smaller package. That made it a direct competitor to the Impreza WRX, Lancer Evo, and Celica GT-Four, and, yes, the Japanese automakers were really off the leash in the 1990s.
Unlike its rivals, the baby Godzilla didn't win a race in the WRC, but it still gave us one of the wildest Japanese homologation specials. It was based on a three-door hatchback version of the Pulsar, though that's pretty much where the similarities ended. While the regular Pulsar was front-wheel drive, the GTI-R came with Nissan's ATTESA 4WD system with a 50:50 torque split for higher grip in the corners.
The customary rear wing was also present on the road-going car, alongside a massive hood scoop to feed the 2.0-liter turbocharged SR20DET engine shared with the Silvia. In the Pulsar GTI-R, however, it was equipped with individual throttle bodies — not something you often see on turbocharged four-cylinder engines. With 227 horsepower and 210 lb-ft of torque making an easy work of the 2,690-pound curb weight, the GTI-R delivered the 0–60 mph sprint in 5.4 seconds, or as quick as a 1990 Porsche 911 Carrera. A five-speed manual was standard on the Pulsar GTI-R.
1997-2000 Honda Civic Type R (EK9)
In the hot hatch realm, the JDM-only EK9 Civic Type R is peak 1990s Japanese purity. Yes, it's a front-wheel-drive machine, but by all accounts, a damn good one in the corners, even at the limit. Hardly surprising, as Honda is no stranger to producing outstanding FWD performance cars. For example, the latest FL5-generation Civic Type R is an absolute riot to whip around despite pushing 315 turbocharged horsepower through the front wheels.
But pure doesn't just mean forgoing AWD. In the case of the EK9 Civic Type R, it also means giving up a turbocharger. Heck, Honda didn't even play the "no replacement for displacement" card — the B16B is a tiny 1.6-liter four-cylinder engine, but it produces a whopping 182 brake hp at 8,200 rpm thanks to Honda's VTEC system. Yes, its peak 118 lb-ft torque figure arrives at 7,500 rpm, but who cares when you have an 8,400-rpm redline and a race-car-like sound once VTEC kicks in.
The low torque figure also means no torque steering, with a helical limited-slip differential making sure that power is transferred to the ground efficiently. As a result, the EK9 Civic Type R sprints to 60 in 5.7 seconds in independent testing by Evo – an impressive figure for a FWD, non-turbocharged 1.6-liter car with a five-speed manual. The real secret to the blistering pace, however, is simple physics: The EK9 weighs in at a lean 2,293 pounds. That purity we mentioned wasn't just mechanical, either — the EK9 wore clean, unadulterated styling that skipped homologation-car theatrics for a cleaner look.
1995-1999 Mitsubishi Eclipse GSX
Another darling of tuning culture and "Fast & Furious" fanatics, the second-gen Eclipse GSX screams 1990s Japanese performance car excess. Like the Lancer Evo, it packs Mitsubishi's mod-friendly 4G63T turbo inline-4 and an AWD system for higher traction, with the looks to match its performance credentials. Yes, this is a third Mitsubishi on this list, but the automaker had many more of these during that era, like the Galant VR-4 or the FTO. Today, Mitsubishi fanboys will have to settle with the Renault-based Eclipse Cross.
This only makes us more nostalgic for the brand's 1990s performance cars, and particularly the compact, svelte-looking Eclipse GSX. The second-gen Eclipse came with a naturally aspirated base engine producing 140 hp and 131 lb-ft of torque. Because it was front-wheel-drive only, it weighed 2,855 pounds, but it could still only muster 0-60 mph in 8.6 seconds. Forget about this one and get the GSX. With 210 horsepower and 214 lb-ft of torque on tap, it was a potent machine from the factory, particularly because it was lighter than the 3000GT VR-4 at 3,270 pounds. Thanks to the AWD traction off the line, a five-speed manual Eclipse GSX easily reached the 60-mph mark in 6.4 seconds in testing, which was very competitive for the time. Of course, the 4G63T is a great tuning platform, especially in the lightweight Eclipse.
1997-2001 Honda Prelude SH
Despite mostly producing front-wheel-drive sports cars during the 1990s, Honda seems to have been fundamentally incapable of building a dull chassis. Case in point: the Prelude SH. An FWD grand tourer, the aptly named Prelude "Super Handling" beat seasoned rear-wheel-drive performance machines like the Chevrolet Camaro Z28, Mazda MX-5 Miata, and BMW 318ti in Car and Driver's 1997 comparison test.
Keep that info in your pocket the next time you argue with RWD snobs, but don't forget to also mention the Prelude SH's killer feature — its ATTS (Active Torque Transfer System). This was the first-ever torque vectoring system applied to a production car, helping it rotate in corners by varying the torque distribution between the front wheels using a hydraulically actuated planetary gearset. A tech like this is why we love 1990s Japanese performance cars so much.
But the Prelude SH has more to offer, primarily a naturally aspirated 2.2-liter four-cylinder engine with VTEC. Despite lacking a turbocharger, it produces a healthy 200 hp at 7,000 rpm and 156 lb-ft of torque, reaching 60 mph in 7.2 seconds, according to Hagerty. In true Honda fashion, shifting is handled by a five-speed manual with direct mechanical linkage for that precise, controlled shifting feel.