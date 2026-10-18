11 Japanese Performance Cars That Will Make You Nostalgic For The '90s

You can pick any of the previous generations as your nostalgia pick, but it's the Lancer Evolution V that arguably defined Mitsubishi's 1990s rally homologation craze. By that, we mean an almost fanatical rate of improvements, with each generation lasting less than two years. In fact, Tommi Mäkinen famously piloted four different generations of the Mitsubishi Evo to four consecutive World Rally Championship drivers' titles from 1996 to 1999.

Still, the base recipe behind all Lancer Evos was always the same: rally-bred AWD system, manual transmission, and the turbocharged 2.0-liter 4G63T engine, which produced from 244 horsepower in the Evo I and up to 276 hp in the Evo IV and V. However, the fourth- and fifth-gen Evo models were based on an all-new, sixth-gen Lancer platform, bringing a plethora of improvements. Chiefly, the Lancer Evo IV was equipped with the Active Yaw Control (AYC) system, which varied the torque distribution to the rear wheels for increased grip.

What set the Evolution V apart, however, is the widebody treatment, which is how most people remember the '90s Lancer Evo. It made all previous generations look tame in comparison. The Lancer Evo V's chassis was also stiffer and equipped with upgraded suspension, adjustable rear spoiler, and larger Brembo brakes. The under-the-hood upgrades weren't insignificant, either. On paper, the 4G63T engine still produced 276 hp, but that was only because of the Japanese automakers' gentlemen agreement. Mitsubishi didn't need to hide the torque figure, though, which jumped from 260 pound-feet to 275. The result was a 0-60 sprint in only 4.7 seconds, making the Evo V about as quick as a 1998 Ferrari F355 off the line.