This Triumph Spitfire Gasser Is Extremely Good

If you're in the market for a fun little summer car, you could do a lot worse than an old British roadster. Of course, you'd rather drive your new car than spend the warm months chasing faults in Lucas electrics, so maybe an engine-swapped roadster is your bag. But if you're swapping the engine anyway, you may as well add some tire out back to handle the power. And some suspension, of course, for better launches. Actually, maybe just get one that's had all that done already — like this 1964 Spitfire that's been built up into a gasser.

Is a Triumph Spitfire a typical choice for a gasser? Absolutely not! But British roadsters done up in this style aren't without precedent, and applying the aesthetic changes to something as small as a Triumph really makes the differences apparent. A big Chevy V8 in a big Chevy sedan isn't the absolutely wild modification that putting the same engine in this little Spitfire is.