Shelby Vs. Regular Mustang: The Key Differences Explained

Very few driving experiences can match the thunderous roar and the raw power of a Shelby Mustang. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of its true American automotive icon this year, Shelby American debuted a revived GT350 at January's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. A new Shelby Mustang is also the perfect opportunity to highlight how different Shelby's creations are from Ford's standard Mustang.

We obviously have to start with Carroll Shelby. The Texan was an accomplished sports car driver during the 1950s. Shelby was named Driver of the Year by Sports Illustrated twice in 1956 and 1957. The highlight of his racing career would come in 1959 when he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind the wheel of an Aston Martin DBR1 alongside British driver Roy Salvadori.

Shelby's racing career would come to an abrupt end in 1960 after he was diagnosed with angina pectoris, a hereditary condition caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. While no longer able to race, he didn't want to leave the automotive world. Shelby realized there was an opportunity for an American sports car manufacturer to emerge during his time winning races with European machinery. As a result, he founded Shelby American in 1962.