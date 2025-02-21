Shelby Vs. Regular Mustang: The Key Differences Explained
Very few driving experiences can match the thunderous roar and the raw power of a Shelby Mustang. To celebrate the 60th anniversary of its true American automotive icon this year, Shelby American debuted a revived GT350 at January's Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, Arizona. A new Shelby Mustang is also the perfect opportunity to highlight how different Shelby's creations are from Ford's standard Mustang.
We obviously have to start with Carroll Shelby. The Texan was an accomplished sports car driver during the 1950s. Shelby was named Driver of the Year by Sports Illustrated twice in 1956 and 1957. The highlight of his racing career would come in 1959 when he won the 24 Hours of Le Mans behind the wheel of an Aston Martin DBR1 alongside British driver Roy Salvadori.
Shelby's racing career would come to an abrupt end in 1960 after he was diagnosed with angina pectoris, a hereditary condition caused by reduced blood flow to the heart. While no longer able to race, he didn't want to leave the automotive world. Shelby realized there was an opportunity for an American sports car manufacturer to emerge during his time winning races with European machinery. As a result, he founded Shelby American in 1962.
A Mustang without comparison
The fledgling company found competitive success with the Cobra and Ford approached Shelby to build a high-performance version of the Mustang. Management at the Blue Oval intended to boost the pony car's racing pedigree and its sales by tying its image to Shelby, but the Texan took the task seriously.
The Mustang's 289 cubic-inch V8 engine was fitted with a larger Holley carburetor, Tri-Y headers, and a high-rise intake manifold. The modifications increased the engine's output to 306 horsepower, 35 horsepower more than stock. The Shelby Mustang wasn't intended to be a drag-strip car. The car also featured larger brakes and an improved suspension for better handling around race tracks.
In the 2000s, Ford used the Shelby name on its own factory-modified performance Mustangs like the GT500 and GT350, but Ford no longer licenses the name for itself, so the moniker is back to only being used by the Shelby American company. The 2025 Shelby Mustang GT350 fits the same mold for performance. This time around, Shelby is bolting a supercharger to Ford's stock 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V8 engine, surging the motor's output up to 810 horsepower. Buyers willing to shell out even more can get a track-focused Mustang as the partnership originally envisioned. The GT350R features a carbon-fiber interior, a half cage, four-point racing harnesses and carbon aero appendages.
Performance does come with a price. If you want to feel like a modern-day Steve McQueen, the GT350 will start at $109,995. You'll have to place your order directly with Shelby American, as Ford doesn't sell Shelbys through its dealers anymore.