Need Weekend Plans? Binge Great British Car Shows Like Late-'90s 'Top Gear,' 'Deals On Wheels,' And 'Driven'
Does anybody else feel that this whole "affordability crisis" is getting expensive? It seems like every time you leave the house you end up spending a minimum of $100? I go to the store to grab a few things and somehow a hand basket-sized haul rings up at $80, then I treat myself to a meal that I earned by running errands that ends up being a minimum of $20. I swear it's happening quicker and quicker each day, too, but I recently stumbled upon a fabulous and cost-effective way to entertain yourself for hours. All you pay for are the electricity and internet your device uses, and you have access to scores of classic British car programs that feel like lost media.
The YouTube channel called TopRareMedia is doing the lord's work for us automotive anoraks, with nearly 350 videos of British automotive TV shows with original air dates that span from the early 1990s to the late 2000s, and it posts new videos quite frequently. I've already watched most of the videos I found on Fifth Gear Classic's YouTube channel that I shared this summer, so it couldn't come at a better time.
I've been watching old Top Gear, but there's plenty of other shows too
I grew up watching "Top Gear," as many of us did, but I only started watching in the late 2000s. Once I stumbled across the Top Rare channel, I immediately began binge-watching the Classic Top Gear playlist, which currently has 104 videos included and uploaded to it, including many full-length episodes that dive deep into the annals of the program, back to the early '90s in some cases.
I've always loved learning about strange, rare, and obscure cars that were never sold in the United States, and this channel is rife with reviews of these delectably abstruse automobiles. From reviews of obscure sports cars that were built in some old Brit's shed, to a bunch of cars called "Rovers," to some Japanese kei cars that I never knew found their way to the UK. There's even a video segment documenting a nudist car show in Wisconsin, where you might see a bit more of Mr. Wilman than you bargained for.
There's plenty of episodes of other retro British car programs as well, including "Dream Machine," "Pulling Power," and "The Road Show," so If you are a car nut who's looking for some entertaining automotive media that you may never have seen before, we recommend checking out the Top Rare YouTube channel.