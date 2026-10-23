Need Weekend Plans? Binge Great British Car Shows Like Late-'90s 'Top Gear,' 'Deals On Wheels,' And 'Driven'

Does anybody else feel that this whole "affordability crisis" is getting expensive? It seems like every time you leave the house you end up spending a minimum of $100? I go to the store to grab a few things and somehow a hand basket-sized haul rings up at $80, then I treat myself to a meal that I earned by running errands that ends up being a minimum of $20. I swear it's happening quicker and quicker each day, too, but I recently stumbled upon a fabulous and cost-effective way to entertain yourself for hours. All you pay for are the electricity and internet your device uses, and you have access to scores of classic British car programs that feel like lost media.

The YouTube channel called TopRareMedia is doing the lord's work for us automotive anoraks, with nearly 350 videos of British automotive TV shows with original air dates that span from the early 1990s to the late 2000s, and it posts new videos quite frequently. I've already watched most of the videos I found on Fifth Gear Classic's YouTube channel that I shared this summer, so it couldn't come at a better time.