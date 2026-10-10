For 20 Years, The Bugatti Type 41 Royale Was The Most Expensive Car Sold At Auction

It's tough to say exactly what a Type 41 Royale is worth today. Only six were ever made, so modern sales don't exactly go through all that often. The last sale of one was only a few years back, in 2021, but it changed hands for an undisclosed sum. Magneto Magazine reports that the model might have surpassed the highest amount paid for a pre-war car at auction, which stood at $22 million. Currently, that's the best indicator as to how much a Royale might sell for these days.

Bugatti itself suggests that, should one come up for sale publicly, it still might have what it takes to surpass the price of any other vehicle in the world. That would mean eclipsing the $143 million paid for the current most expensive car ever sold, which seems like an uphill battle even for the remarkable Royale. The current title-holder is the Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe — a 1-of-2 prototype which never got to realize its racing potential.

Hagerty estimates $50 million as a closer figure to the Bugatti's true value, which would place it right within Ferrari 250 GTO territory — another notable record-setting favorite. Of course, you could always just adjust the 1987 price of $9,867,000 to take inflation into account. That results in a figure of over $29 million, but this obviously doesn't factor in any swings in market preferences — which have certainly changed since the mid-to-late 1980s. Regardless of how much money the Type 41 Royale might bring today, its former record still speaks volumes about its value.