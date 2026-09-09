They Finally Filled The 'Three Guys In Cars' TV Show Vacuum

For those who need a refresher, Clarkson, Hammond, and May put out an emotional and satisfying finale episode of TGT back in 2024 that saw all three hang up their car show-hosting capes for good. Earlier this year, Amazon announced the show would come back with three new, much younger hosts: Thomas Holland and James Engelsman of car YouTube's Throttle House fame and Francis Bourgeois of, uh, TikTok trainspotting fame.

All six episodes of the new show premiered on Prime Video late last week and, let me tell you, the content slaps. I'll try not to give too much away (stop reading now if you don't want any spoilers), but for the most part, each episode is its own thing, or what viewers of old TG might call "specials." There's no studio, and there's no tent, although there are a few connective segments filmed inside cars or with the guys inside the show's "production office" that serve to set up whatever you're about to see next.

And each episode seems to have been built to cover one of every major format of old-school Top Gear — there's one with new supercars, one with old sports cars, one where they race public transit, one with staged challenges, one with a hilarious sight gag kids will love, and one where they participate in organized motorsport. In other words, it's a textbook series of TG circa 2008.

That said, there are no celebrity interviews (thank god), there's no news segment, there's no lap board, and there's no not-Stig, although Holland does manage to sneak in a couple of "power test"-style car reviews throughout the season, one of which might just be the most beautiful-looking piece of car media I've ever laid eyes on.