10 Cost-Effective Ways To Combat (And Take Advantage Of) Low Resale Value

If you go out in the real world with regular people, depreciation is mostly considered a force for evil, a quantifiable measure of how their stuff is now worth less than what they paid for it. In the automotive sector, however, the depreciation curve for cars is the thin red line separating ordinary buyers with money to burn from a bunch of enthusiasts rubbing their hands together as cool vehicles fall ever closer to being within reach. Whether you let a first owner take the brunt of the financial hit before scooping something up on resale a few years later or play the long game until something exotic becomes attainable simply because you were willing to let it age for two decades, the generally falling value of cars can absolutely work in your favor.

And if you happen to be the one who's going to get burned financially by buying a new car? Well, it turns out there are strategies to at least ease the pain, meaning you can try to maximize the bang for your motoring buck no matter which side of the equation you happen to be on. You can play defense by researching depreciation before buying, financing strategically, and maximizing the value you'll get out of a vehicle when you sell by maintaining it properly. The goal in either case isn't to somehow defeat depreciation. It's to make sure you're standing on the more advantageous side of it whenever possible and keeping the bleeding to a minimum when you can't. Let's talk about some examples of what that looks like in the real world.