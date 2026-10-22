These Are Your Dream Automotive Shows
We're not exactly spoiled for automotive TV shows right now, and we're even more deprived of car television that isn't just three dudes in cars. When we do get a show that tries something different, it's usually bad. But that's because these TV execs are the ones coming up with the shows, not us car enthusiasts — we know what we want to see in an automotive TV show. Really, we should be the ones coming up with things.
That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all for your elevator pitches for new automotive TV shows. I said to pick out the network or streaming platform that would give you a blank check for your dream TV show, and then tell me what it would be — biopics on car designers, car plant investigations, or anything else. Plenty of you had your own spins on the Three Guys In Cars theme, but a number of you had your own more out-there ideas. Let's take a look at both.
Three mechanics, normal cars
Something akin to the TG challenge segments, just a lot more real life. Pick 3 charismatic mechanics, make them pick out a 10-15 year old regular people car. Give them a series of torture tests, and make them figure out how to keep their cars running to the end. Most points wins. Different scenario each episode for a different set of most appropriate cars. People in 2026 can relate to keeping a decade old fully depreciated car running through all of life's struggles.
Submitted by: zfenderguy
Junkyard Wars But Good
Junkyard Wars.
Submitted by: TheDuke
If they brought it back they could not make it in the US. It would be really dumb, over the top, with the host of the show talking to the audience like they were 5 years old. The original Junkyard Wars (Scrapheap Challenge) was perfect.
Submitted by: Lerry Sanders
Ordinary Racers
My elevator pitch is simple. Ordinary people are tasked to spend a week learning the ropes about racing, and then on the final day, these people are put to the test on the track to see who is the best ordinary racer. You get drama, action, suspense and a human element.
Submitted by: Alf Enthusiast
Wangan Midnight, without the racing
An anime series that focuses on restoring classic cars. The main characters journey around Japan finding old, derelict cars to restore to their former glory. It would be different from titles such as Initial D and Wangan Midnight since the focus would be on the restoration process rather than driving/racing said cars.
Submitted by: Giantsgiants
The most expensive car show ever
A car review show that details the different levels of interest and knowledge.
Example: Say one week they are reviewing the new BMW 3-series. I would want a journalist who has extensively covered BMW. I would want an owner of multiple generations of BMWs. Next we need some one who just generally likes cars. Then we need someone who has owned multiple generations of Mercedes or Audi. Then finally someone who knows absolutely nothing about cars, and treats them mostly as an appliance. It would be the only way to really get a fair shake about something. It would also be funny to see the long time BMW and Benz/Audi owners square off in pointless squabble.
Lastly, it is reviewed and picked over by a panel of master technicians to judge build quality, maintainability, and so on. This could actually shine a light on the woes of the current state of their profession.
So, SavageGeese with a much bigger cast?
Submitted by: Flashpoint Zero
Fun with junkyard cars
I love the whole "Roadkill" type shows – junkyard/Craigslist/Marketplace builds – Don't get it perfect, get it running, and enjoy it with your friends! Loving cars means getting your buddies together and having fun with cars. Whatever you drive.
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
Reboot 'Speed Racer' with real racers, and everything else
I would like a bit of nostalgia and bring back to the small screen "Speed Racer!". It is a combination of the best car entertainment ever! Give it the sleuth whodunit feel with the "Mach 5" getting "Knight Rider" style goodies. It should have plot line with International assassins, under cover spies (Racer X), "James Bond" style intrigue, hidden identities (Racer X again), and the ubiquitous hot 'Bond' style girls for Trixie to get all jealous over as she did in the toon. Add in Chim-Chim the goofy chimpanzee (BJ and the Bear) and Spridle for comic relief. Add fantasy, home-built, and race cars (Dukes of Hazaard) built in Pop's barn (like "Days of Thunder")... what could be better? Add in cameo appearances of pro drivers from all racing leagues (F1, NACAR, WEC, IMSA, Sprint, IRL, etc.), and presenters from the '3 men comparing cars' series and you are sure to have a hit.
I would cost a fortune to make but you did say unlimited budget.
Submitted by: Old_SLAAB_Guy
Comedy with some cars
Just give me a show thats not afraid to be unhinged with the humor sprinkled with info, almost all of these all current shows are awful because everyone's too PG and smiley. Idc what the format is or the cars they cover because as someone once said Top Gear was a comedy, the cars were just props
Submitted by: Crash 2.0
Make kids learn stick with no instruction
It'll have to be a show that gets my attention and amuses me to no end. How about this – a group of four Gen Alpha or late Gen Z 17-22 year olds are stranded somewhere deep in the West Virginia mountains. Cell phone signals are a thing of a past. No mobile data, no wifi. The only human being around that isn't them is some creepy guy who is rocking on his front porch mumbling something about "I wouldn't go down that road if I were you..."
But they are not totally stranded. In a small envelope is a key and a small amount of money. But there's a monster twist at the end, and it has nothing to do with Mothman slowly peering through the trees at them. The car is a 2002 Mercedes-Benz C-class, considered to have one of the most difficult manual transmission and clutches to figure out and drive smoothly. That's right Alphas...it's a stick shift, and you have about 30 minutes until the banjos come out and/or Mothman back there has you all for dinner. Have fun!
Tell me, did you learn stick without instructions? Did you magically figure it out without any teaching? Or do you just want to reaffirm a bias against people younger than you?
Submitted by: Xavier96
You may be interested in a little Jalopnik panel called What Car Should You Buy
A show that will say, "send in 3 box tops and we'll find the perfect car for you. And we'll pay for it (preferably) or at least do the dealer bargaining for you.";
Submitted by: Sarek