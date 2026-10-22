These Are Your Dream Automotive Shows

We're not exactly spoiled for automotive TV shows right now, and we're even more deprived of car television that isn't just three dudes in cars. When we do get a show that tries something different, it's usually bad. But that's because these TV execs are the ones coming up with the shows, not us car enthusiasts — we know what we want to see in an automotive TV show. Really, we should be the ones coming up with things.

That's why, earlier this week, I asked you all for your elevator pitches for new automotive TV shows. I said to pick out the network or streaming platform that would give you a blank check for your dream TV show, and then tell me what it would be — biopics on car designers, car plant investigations, or anything else. Plenty of you had your own spins on the Three Guys In Cars theme, but a number of you had your own more out-there ideas. Let's take a look at both.