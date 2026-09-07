Here's Who Should Host The 'Top Gear' Reboot

Amazon Prime Video released the latest season of "The Grand Tour" last Friday, the first without the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. At the time of reading, you probably have a better idea of how the new hosts are being received than I do as I write this. Hopefully, it will go down better than the two iterations of "Top Gear" since 2015.

We asked our readers last week who should host the next reboot of "Top Gear." The BBC confirmed in August that plans to revive its iconic car show yet again are underway. With the reminder that Clarkson, Hammond and May are done for good, commenters fell into two camps: bores who think that Top Gear should die and fun-havers who proposed exciting new directions for the show. I don't fault you for wanting "Top Gear" to fade away, but there are very few platforms on global TV to showcase car culture. Also, the BBC is desperate for the money.