Here's Who Should Host The 'Top Gear' Reboot

By Ryan Erik King
The Stig attends the "The Stig/Top Gear W/Super Car" photocall as part of MIPCOM 2022 on October 17, 2022 in Cannes, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images
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Amazon Prime Video released the latest season of "The Grand Tour" last Friday, the first without the trio of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May. At the time of reading, you probably have a better idea of how the new hosts are being received than I do as I write this. Hopefully, it will go down better than the two iterations of "Top Gear" since 2015.

We asked our readers last week who should host the next reboot of "Top Gear." The BBC confirmed in August that plans to revive its iconic car show yet again are underway. With the reminder that Clarkson, Hammond and May are done for good, commenters fell into two camps: bores who think that Top Gear should die and fun-havers who proposed exciting new directions for the show. I don't fault you for wanting "Top Gear" to fade away, but there are very few platforms on global TV to showcase car culture. Also, the BBC is desperate for the money.

Let Top Gear die

Paddy McGuinness, The Stig and Chris Harris attend the "Top Gear" World TV Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 20, 2020 in London, England. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

No one. Trying to reboot Top Gear is only going to bring comparisons to the show's golden age, and the odds of any group of people coming out ahead in that comparison are, in my estimation, very very low. Is it impossible? Probably not, but if the BBC wants to have an automotive show again, they should probably call it something other than "Top Gear." That's the only chance a new group of hosts could really have of being judged on their own merits, rather than on Clarkson, Hammond, and May's merits.

Submitted by:  Give Me Tacos or Give Me Death

Have open auditions

Hammersmith, London, England - May 15 2025: Eventim Apollo ready to host Britain's Got Talent auditions, in Hammersmith, London SparkyLondoner/Shutterstock

They need to find a new formula. Trying to recreate the chemistry between Clarkson, May and Hammond is impossible. Open auditions might be fun, but you'd get all these people trying to be one of those three.

Submitted by: Music Teacher 17

Let Doug DeMuro kill Top Gear

Monterey, CA, USA August 20, 2025 Youtuber Doug Demuro Brandon Woyshnis/Shutterstock

Doug DeMuro and his trust fund/"thanks Mom and Dad" friends so they can take turns sitting in the concrete bunker and in front of a Ford GT or whatever Lamborghini one of them just bought, and they can argue about what $500,000+ supercar they're going to buy next and how they hate their latest Ferrari purchase.

You know, stuff that all of us can relate to. That way, the new show would be so unwatchable that this would kill Top Gear because it died when Clarkson, Hammond, and May left and everything else has been a sad attempt at catching lightning in a bottle.

Submitted by: Xavier96

Rowan Atkinson

FIA Formula One World Championship 2013, Grand Prix of Italy, #10 Lewis Hamilton (GBR, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team), Rowan Atkinson (GBR, Actor) Hoch Zwei/Getty Images

Rowan Atkinson channeling Blackadder. This is the only correct answer. Also, he has track experience racing classic cars and has crashed his McLaren twice. That technically qualifies him. Any co-hosts should be hired by hosting a racing/party week with 25+ semi-pro drivers and see who he gets along with while partying. Chemistry is the single most important part of the show.

Submitted by Daniel

Get actual car nerds

Paddy McGuinness and Chris Harris attend the "Top Gear" World TV Premiere at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on January 20, 2020 in London, England. Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images

Bring back Chris Harris and add Jason Camissa and Marc 'Elvis' Priestly. All are super knowledgeable, can be funny and self-deprecating. Every time they've added a middling comedian, it's been 'meh'. Need actual car nerds.

Submitted by: greggotron

Jenson Button

Jenson Button arrives in the Paddock prior to final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 21, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

If one slot is really intended for Jimmy Carr, then the best I can surmise would be Jenson Button and Chris Harris, but I'm not sure Harris would want to go through it all over again.

Submitted by: M C

Just do U.S. Top Gear again

"Top Gear" hosts Rutledge Wood (L) and Tanner Foust speak onstage during "History Made Now: Wheels of Fortune" at the Lambrecht Auction on September 28, 2013 in Pierce, Nebraska. Jason Kempin/Getty Images

There is simply no other choice:
Adam Ferarra, Tanner Foust, and Rutledge Wood.

Submitted by: Tom Seaview

Rutledge was excellent. Adam was fine. Tanner always came across as an as*hole who didn't want to be there, though he clearly had driving skills. The US Top Gear's problems were not the hosts, though; it was the commercial breaks and lack of visibility. Nobody knew about it. And the commercial breaks, with a recap after each one, made it nearly unwatchable.

Submitted by: Gabriel S

Some say he's been here before

Ben "The Stig" Collins attends a book signing at Waterstone's, Canary Wharf. Rune Hellestad - Corbis/Getty Images

Ben Collins has an awesome YouTube channel, knows cars and racing, and can be appropriately silly when needed. Find two other co-hosts he enjoys working with.

Some say it wouldn't be his first time on TG.

Submitted by: AimToMisbehave

Just watch The Grand Tour instead

James Engelsman, Francis Bourgeois and Thomas Holland attend "The Grand Tour" Screening at Tower of London on September 02, 2026 in London, England. Puja Bhatia/Getty Images

"I feel like the Throttle House guys hosting "The Grand Tour" on Amazon are the closest to replacing them properly already. They are pretty funny and gel well together. I'm looking forward to seeing their show."

Submitted by: Korey Konopasek

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