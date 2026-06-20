Fifth Gear Classic's Full-Length Episode YouTube Playlist Revisits The Excellent Cars And Fashion Of The Early 2000s

The Fifth Gear Classic YouTube channel was started earlier this year, and outside of the Full Episodes Playlist, there are plenty more hours of other classic "Fifth Gear" car reviews and transportation-focused content to keep your weekends filled with entertainment.

One reason I love watching old car reviews is that you get to understand the impact of a car in the context of its original competitive set. For example, we now lament the death of hydraulic steering racks, as well as the wide application of naturally aspirated V8s and manual transmissions, so we as car enthusiasts can almost appreciate the classics a bit more than modern cars. But, thanks to the magic of YouTube channels like this, you can learn about how these models we now drool over were received by automotive journalists when they were new. You might be surprised by some critiques that time has selectively forgotten about now that we have the power of hindsight.

Plus it's really cool to see pristine versions of cars that you otherwise only see clapped-out examples on their sixth owner, and you get to see cars that are now too valuable to thrash like the Porsche Carrera GT get thrashed as nature intended. It's all just great fun if you ask me, so if your weekend calendar is looking bleak and your hunger for nostalgic car content is strong, might I suggest spending some time with the Fifth Gear Classic YouTube Channel.