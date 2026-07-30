Here's Why This Is The Top EV Brand In The World In 2026

The EV market looks nothing like it did a decade ago. Tesla's Model S prototype debuted in Detroit in 2009, years before EVs became a mainstream buying decision, and it helped convince the public that an electric car didn't have to be a compromise. Since then, virtually every major automaker has poured billions into electrification, and global EV sales have grown from a niche segment into a mainstream force.

Tesla held the title of the world's top-selling EV brand through 2024 — then lost it in 2025. BYD closed out the year having delivered about 2.26 million battery-electric vehicles — roughly a 28% jump from the year before, well ahead of the 1.64 million vehicles Tesla delivered over the same twelve months. That's a gap of more than 600,000 cars.

BYD pulled this off while its EVs still weren't sold in the United States — despite Tesla depending on China, its second-largest market, for a big chunk of its own sales. BYD's roots trace back to Shenzhen, where the company was founded in February 1995 as a rechargeable battery maker. It didn't enter the auto industry until 2003, having spent its first years making batteries for phones and laptops.

Today, the brand's lineup spans everything from the entry-level Dolphin Surf city car to the three-row Sealion 8 SUV — and it's still expanding. Whether you've heard of BYD before or not, it's the most important EV brand in the world right now, and its chairman has said the company aims to become the world's largest automaker within five years. Here's why it's earned that position.