Tesla Still Wants To Sell Cybercabs This Year

Happy Thursday! It's October 22, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition we're looking at Tesla's sales goals for the Cybercab, as well as investors' response to the company's AI pivot. We'll also look at Toyota's European goals, and worsening international relations between China and the UK.

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