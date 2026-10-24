6 WD-40 Myths Gearheads Need To Stop Believing

If someone came to you selling a product with an incredible range of uses made from a secret formula first tested on missiles, you might think it's BS. However, this progression represents WD-40's actual origin.

WD-40 was created by the Rocket Chemical Company, which was founded in 1953 by Norm Larsen. Three Rocket Chemical staff members achieved the product's formula after 40 trials, which is naturally where the name WD-40 comes from. What goes into the formula is considered a trade secret, like the recipe for Coca-Cola, Kentucky Fried Chicken, or the Tesla FSD data snagged by Dutch regulators. Furthermore, trade secrets don't expire the way patents do. Aerospace contractor Convair initially used WD-40 on its Atlas Missile (America's first successful intercontinental ballistic missile) to protect against rust and corrosion.

When discussing WD-40, it's important to recognize the range of stories that aren't true. Below are six WD-40 myths that continue circulating, some of which are downright baffling.