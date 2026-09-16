What Sort Of Entertaining Damage Happens When You Replace Engine Oil With WD-40?

The Probe in question was (thankfully) not a V6 model, but rather possessed a naturally aspirated 2.0-liter inline-four that found its way into many engine bays of the Fozda era. This impotent mill made 118 horsepower and 127 pound-feet of torque from the factory, which was enough to haul its 2,690-pound curb weight from 0 to 60 mph in, well, who cares. Though, Life OD's example sounded pretty good with a clearly aftermarket header and exhaust setup.

In the experiment, the little 2.0 — a beater, but not a bad beater — held up surprisingly well, surviving a massive burnout, getting repeatedly redlined in motion, and only starting to make some weird noises thereafter. You have to wonder if the engine would've lasted a lot longer if it was driven more gently — food for thought if a zombie apocalypse ever happens.

However, the ultimate test was the following: while stationary, fire it up and immediately jam the throttle in neutral with a pipe, then see how long it lasts. It bounced off the rev limiter for just about three-and-a-half minutes before the engine finally died, and, surprisingly, it lasted for a decent chunk of that time while engulfed in flames. Good job, Ford and Mazda. While stationary, there's only so much that the water pump and radiator can do to rein in temperatures, and the increase in friction caused by the significant decrease in lubrication certainly didn't help. We can only assume that it was a chain reaction of brutal destruction under there, and that the massive fire was a product of both the WD-40 and gasoline. What a truly entertaining demise.