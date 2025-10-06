Why Did Car Makers Switch To Water-Based Paint?

Automotive paint technology has come a long way since Henry Ford famously stated, "The customer can get the Model T painted in any color he wants, so long as it's black!" This was the only option in 1908, as it was the most durable and least expensive choice at the time. Fast forward to today, and automakers are doing crazy things with paint — like how Nissan wants to cool your car with fancy paint that uses a variety of synthetic materials that refuse to absorb heat. However, for decades, automakers relied on basic solvent-based paints, but these proved to have some drawbacks.

For one, the use of these products resulted in the release of toxic emissions into the atmosphere. In the 1980's, the EPA started cracking down on volatile organic compounds (VOC) and placed restrictions on auto factories in terms of how much solvent could be used. Fortunately, introducing water into the basecoat process not only lowered VOCs, but also gave cars a metallic look that many found appealing.

Some in the industry feel that waterborne paint provides more vivid and striking colors, but its advantages don't end there. Some water-based paints utilize more solid content, meaning it doesn't take as many coats to cover the car, making the process more efficient. Harry Christman, the DuPont Refinish brand manager, spoke to SEMA (Specialty Equipment Market Association), explaining, "Rather than having to lay down a coat of paint, let it flash, then lay down another one, let it flash—and, depending on what you're working with, lay down four, five, six coats—with Cromax Pro, you cover in one and a half coats."