WD-40 Is Terrible For A Squeaky Engine Belt – Use This Instead

Car maintenance is nothing to skimp on. Whether you tackle oil changes yourself or book your car into the shop every time a light pings on, it's best practice to take maintenance seriously, and jump on repairs as soon as issues make themselves known. However, life doesn't always work like that. Sometimes, you might be down on money or down on time, or you might just be trying to eke the last few weeks out of your $500 college beater. In instances like these, a quick fix that you can implement in a few minutes might be a better solution than actually swapping out parts.

Take a squeaky belt as an example. Auxiliary belts power things like power steering and alternators, so they are incredibly important. They can also be mighty annoying when they start to wear, as they will squeak loudly when idling or starting up. To counter this, there are multiple options. The best step forward is to replace the offending belt for a new item, but for the reasons we've stated above, this might not be suitable all of the time. It will, however, tackle the issue head on and ensure the old belt doesn't fail on your morning commute, leaving you without important functions.

Still, if a quick solution is what you're after, then spraying something onto the belt is the easiest fix. However, you need to make sure you use a proper lubricant spray. While WD-40 is the go-to spray for many uses, this isn't one of them, as it isn't a dedicated lubricant. Instead, WD-40 is a multi-purpose spray with water displacing, anti-corrosion, soil removal, and penetration properties.