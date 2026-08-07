Dutch Regulators Keep FSD Data Secret On Tesla's Request

Happy Friday! It's August 7, 2026, and this is The Morning Shift — your daily roundup of the top automotive headlines from around the world, in one place. This is where you'll find the most important stories that are shaping the way Americans drive and get around.

In this morning's edition, we're looking at Dutch regulators keeping FSD data secret, and Honda outsourcing to Tata. We'll also look at Volkswagen's dreams of an American pickup, and Toyota's earthquake fallout.

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