How To Tell If You Need New Brakes
Brakes often tell you something is wrong long before you have trouble stopping. The trick is to pay attention to the early warning signs and not confuse these red flags with normal wear or road noise. Staying observant starts with paying attention to unusual sounds like squeals or grinding noises. From there, you may notice vibrations in the brake pedal or the steering wheel when you're using the brakes. If you ignore these signals or choose to delay repairs, more urgent warnings may surface. In addition to longer stopping distances, the car may pull to one side while braking.
Staying on top of brake wear might mean only replacing the pads, which usually need to be changed every 20,000 to 70,000 miles, depending on your car and your driving habits. You don't always have to replace all four brake pads at once, but it's worth checking all the pads at the same time. Under ideal conditions, rotors can last longer; some sources say upwards of 70,000 miles.
Early brake warning signs you shouldn't ignore
Remember those noises mentioned in the last section? Listening is often the first step in diagnosing brake problems. Brake pads have built-in audible wear indicators that generate a high-pitched squeal during braking once the pad has reached a certain level. The idea is to give you advance notice to replace the pads before they're too thin. Acting early can prevent the need to swap out the more expensive rotors. It's normal to hear a small amount of squeaking if moisture or light surface rust has accumulated on the rotors, but continuous noises generated when stopping shouldn't be ignored.
Performing a visual check can also catch brake problems early. Examine the thickness of the pads (located behind the wheels, against the rotors). The minimum pad thickness for safe operation is 3 mm (about 1/8 of an inch), but replacements may be needed sooner. Noise and thin brake pads may be accompanied by a vibrating sensation in the brake pedal or steering wheel, which can signal worn pads or rotor surface issues.
Next, the driving experience may transition to longer stopping distances or extra pedal pressure to come to a stop, which can be harder to detect. The pads may not be providing enough friction against the rotors.
Brake symptoms that require immediate attention
Delaying brake work after the initial warning signs could compromise safety. A loud grinding or scraping noise usually means metal-to-metal contact between the brake pad backing plate and the rotor. This could damage braking components severely, and cost way more money to replace than just a set of pads. Another non-noise-related issue could be the car pulling or steering to one side when the brakes are engaged. This is often a sign of uneven pad wear (one side is wearing quicker than the other), and it could be the result of a bigger issue like a seized brake caliper.
Any changes in brake pedal feel can be a sign of a serious problem. A spongy feel while braking, for instance, or a pedal that sinks to the floor, goes well beyond worn pads. The problem could involve hydraulics, brake fluid loss, or air in the brake lines. Treat any change in pedal firmness or braking predictability as an urgent safety issue.
Finally, a brake fluid leak is a sure-fire sign you need your brakes serviced. Note that there are different types of brake fluid: DOT 3 versus DOT 4, for example, but it will look and feel similar. This hydraulic fluid can be clear or colored (amber, black, brown, blue, red, purple, or green) depending on your car, and the fluid will have a slightly oily feel. A puddle may accumulate under the engine bay, near a wheel, or below the car — or it may be as subtle as a small, seeping leak. A sufficient fluid level is necessary to maintain hydraulic pressure for stopping power, so keep an eye on your brake fluid via the vehicle's clear reservoir. If you ever see a brake fluid leak, act immediately.