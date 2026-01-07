How To Tell If You Need New Brakes

Delaying brake work after the initial warning signs could compromise safety. A loud grinding or scraping noise usually means metal-to-metal contact between the brake pad backing plate and the rotor. This could damage braking components severely, and cost way more money to replace than just a set of pads. Another non-noise-related issue could be the car pulling or steering to one side when the brakes are engaged. This is often a sign of uneven pad wear (one side is wearing quicker than the other), and it could be the result of a bigger issue like a seized brake caliper.

Any changes in brake pedal feel can be a sign of a serious problem. A spongy feel while braking, for instance, or a pedal that sinks to the floor, goes well beyond worn pads. The problem could involve hydraulics, brake fluid loss, or air in the brake lines. Treat any change in pedal firmness or braking predictability as an urgent safety issue.

Finally, a brake fluid leak is a sure-fire sign you need your brakes serviced. Note that there are different types of brake fluid: DOT 3 versus DOT 4, for example, but it will look and feel similar. This hydraulic fluid can be clear or colored (amber, black, brown, blue, red, purple, or green) depending on your car, and the fluid will have a slightly oily feel. A puddle may accumulate under the engine bay, near a wheel, or below the car — or it may be as subtle as a small, seeping leak. A sufficient fluid level is necessary to maintain hydraulic pressure for stopping power, so keep an eye on your brake fluid via the vehicle's clear reservoir. If you ever see a brake fluid leak, act immediately.