Stop Using WD-40 On Your Wiper Blades. Use This Instead.

The internet abounds with videos offering free car care advice, and much of it is worth precisely what it costs. While some of your favorite internet car videos are entertaining or helpful, others are fake, making it hard to decide what content to believe.

In addition to extremely inaccurate internet vehicle care advice, there are a bunch of wild myths surrounding cars. Sometimes, these things get started by people trying to justify an action or sell something to the public, while other people are just trying to save a little money by making a part last longer using a common product. Using WD-40 on windshield wiper blades in an attempt to clean, protect, and restore them likely falls into the latter category.

The logic behind the practice, which is often encouraged online, is understandable. As a water displacement lubricant, using WD-40 seems like an acceptable product to clean and protect the rubber compounds that make up many windshield wiper blades. However, in reality, you're probably better off using a synthetic-based lubricant.