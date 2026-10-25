I Leased A Kia EV6 For $137 A Month, And I Still Went EV After Incentives Disappeared

Back in 2024, long before the Trump White House murdered the $7,500 tax credit for EVs, my wife and I locked in an insanely good deal on a lease. We put down about $4,000 and leased a Kia EV6 for an astounding $137 a month. Our household cell phone bill runs that rate. That two-year lease was even extended for another six months, for a completely manageable $148 per month.

There were a few factors in our favor regarding that deal. First, there were, of course, the $7,500 Biden incentives. New York State added another $2,000 discount on top of that. Additionally, when we locked in this lease, carmakers had miscalculated market demand, with a glut that began in 2023. By September of 2024, dealers struggled to sell EVs fast enough, stuck with electric cars for an average of over three months compared to a somewhat healthier 79 days for gas cars. Dealers finance their inventories; the longer they sit unsold, the deeper they go into the red. So even though our EV6 Light Long Range Wind stickered for $51,845, we got it (well, use of it) for dirt cheap.

That was then. As of this fall, with our lease expiring, I was eyeing new EVs, but not liking prices. Cox Automotive says the average sticker on a new electric whip in September hit an eye-watering $55,879. Still, have you seen gas prices? We wanted to stay electric. Fortunately, used EV prices are much lower. At the time of my research, I saw CarGurus' price tracking showed the 2023 Chevy Bolt selling at an average tab of $20,518; the 2024 EV6 at $27,846; and the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 5 at $27,436.