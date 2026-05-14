Even The Nearly Perfect 2024 Fiat 500e Has Flaws, Downsides, And Even The Occasional Con

At this point, those of you who have been following my cheap-lease journey in a 2024 Fiat 500e know the last year has proven largely uneventful. It's probably been disappointing for you, but trust me, it's been disappointing for me, too. I live in a pretty darn rural area of Georgia, drive a short-range city car, tried taking my 141-mile EV on a 760-mile road trip to the beach with zero planning, and nothing terrible has happened? That's just not right. There's supposed to be drama.

Now, I'm not going to pretend my car choice hasn't been pretty confusing for a lot of people, but I do think "voluntary torture test" does a pretty good job of summing it up. Basically, I was convinced that modern EVs and charging infrastructure were already so much better than most people realized, I wanted to see how hard it would be to live with the EV that offered the lowest range and the slowest charging speed of any new car on the market. While living in a fairly rural area in Georgia. Oh, and now I can't charge at home anymore, either.

Like I said, voluntary torture test. I did my best to make it hurt, and much to everyone's disappointment, it just hasn't been the high-drama disaster I was secretly hoping for. I mean, I leased an electric Fiat that Stellantis shipped in from Turin, Italy, and it hasn't even caught fire once? What the hell? But just in case you think I'm now a paid shill in the pocket of Big Electric Fiat, let me tell you —the 500e may be a great daily driver overall, but after driving it for a year, I have some complaints.