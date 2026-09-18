Consumer Reports Says EV Premiums Are Falling (But Energy Costs Are The Real Story)

Consumer Reports recently reported that the price difference between buying an EV and buying a car that runs on gas is shrinking, citing Cox Automotive's latest data, which shows that the average price for a new electric vehicle was $54,813 in August. That's down 1.2% versus August 2025, and 2.7% year over year. However, according to the site, the premium — the extra dough you pay to go electric versus gas — is now 9.4%, down from more than 16% last August. This is in addition to EVs saving owners thousands in fuel costs every year.

Tesla's market share is slowly recovering in the U.S., with 52% of the EV sales volume, and slightly more than one in three EV sales in America is of a Tesla Model Y. And, according to Cox, if Tesla made your car, the difference between the average new car price of $50,089 and the price of a new Tesla ($52,616), is now just $2,527. However, Cox also notes that more expensive EVs have actually yanked up that average EV sticker, and there are several far cheaper EV options. For example, a Hyundai Ioniq 5 sells for $36,650 (with destination).

According to the site, the premium for a used EV has also shrunk — to $2,967. In many cases, a used EV is cheaper than an equivalent gas-powered car. For example, the average used 2023 Chevy Bolt will run you $20,632 according to CarGurus, while a 2023 Honda Civic tallies an average of $24,295. Still, what really matters is how much that EV sale price premium can be further offset by cheaper fueling, so let's dive more into that.