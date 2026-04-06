Depreciated Leased EVs Could Kick Off A Nice Little Financing Crisis For Automakers

Almost 15% of lease-return used vehicles hitting the market by the end of 2026 will be electric vehicles, reports Automotive News. And that's up from the 7.7% we saw in Q1. The exponential growth in electric vehicle leases in a post-pandemic America around 2022 is coming back to bite automakers in the butt now that EV credits have disappeared, carbon penalties have been erased, and general EV sentiment has waned. Used lots will be absolutely crammed with electric vehicles that are proving a harder sell, and to make matters worse for the automakers the lease returns are worth significantly less than had been predicted.

This over leveraged EV influx isn't going to stop any time soon. According to credit reporting agency Experian, off-lease EV volume will peak in 2028 when nearly 800,000 lease return EVs will hit the market at the same time. The used EV market is growing, but we don't yet know if there will be enough demand to accommodate this prodigious influx of supply. Everyone who has taken an introductory economics class knows, when supply outstrips demand, prices plummet until an equilibrium can be found.

Automotive News spoke with industry experts who project that automaker finance arms expected lease trade-in EVs to be worth an average of $10,000 more than they currently are. Extrapolate that out to 2028, and the finance arms of the biggest EV players in the US market, including Tesla, General Motors, Hyundai-Kia, Volkswagen Group, and Ford, could stand to lose a collective $8 billion on these lease trade-ins.

Across the 2025 calendar year Tesla leased more EVs than any other company with some 229,000 leases added to its sales roster. General Motors committed the second most leases at 102,000, with Hyundai-Kia close behind at 78,000. Assuming that average of $10,000 loss on each one holds, Tesla could be left holding a $2.3 billion bag when these leases end in 2028. Considering Teslas is home to some of the fastest depreciating models on the market, it could be even more than that.