Acura Is Working On A Passport-Based Off-Roader, An 8-Passenger SUV And A New V6 Hybrid

When Acura launched its Odyssey minivan–based MDX way back in 2001, it beat out every other luxury SUV on sale at the time in a Car and Driver comparison, including the BMW X5 and Lexus RX300. It was the first car-based three-row SUV, and over the years it has earned millions of sales, but times have changed. The latest trend in the U.S. market is toward oversized crossovers like the upcoming Audi Q9 and hot-selling Lexus TX, so Acura is going to see if it can cash in on that trend with an eight-passenger model larger than its seven-seater MDX.

Another industry trend is the popularity of off-roadified crossovers, and Honda's own Passport Trailsport is a perfect example of that. It's a rugged trim that's made up the vast majority of all Passport sales, so we're expecting Acura's upcoming "adventure-ready SUV" that's set to arrive in the first part of 2028 to be based on that already successful platform. (The teaser image at the top of this story is definitely of that model.)

As for its other models — the subcompact ADX, the MDX, and the Integra — Acura says they will "meet customer needs across a range of life stages," which doesn't actually tell anything about their updates or respective futures. There's a lot riding on the success of these new SUVs, so for Acura's sake, we hope they can convince buyers to ignore the ample competitive set and head to the Acura dealer instead.