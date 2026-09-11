Sometimes All You Need Is An Extra Inch
Have you ever taken a look around and felt like you just don't measure up to your competition in life? As it turns out, Honda sure must've been stricken by some feelings of envy and inadequacy, since this week it announced that the hot-selling, macho Passport TrailSport is being bestowed with an extra inch — 1.38 inches, to be exact. That extra inch-or-so makes the Passport TrailSport the undisputed alpha of the off-roadified midsize crossover segment. Oh, did I mention we're talking about ground clearance here?
The 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport gains that 1.38 inches of ground clearance thanks to a comprehensively redesigned suspension, bringing its total up to 9.65 inches. That's more than the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch, and 0.15 inches more than the previous alpha, the new Subaru Outback Wilderness. It's even 1.5 inches more than the body-on-frame Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road, though it can't quite measure up to the 4Runner TRD Pro's 10.1 inches.
Luis Guerra, Honda's assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, even said, "Our team of passionate engineers is taking our ultimate Honda adventure SUV, the Honda Passport TrailSport, and making it even more capable and confident...." Sometimes all you really need is an extra inch.
Over 80% of Passports sold through this June were TrailSport models
Honda knows that the butch TrailSport's athletic looks and vigorous capabilities are a big draw to buyers, since over 80% of Passport buyers opt for the TrailSport model. Luckily the extra inch isn't just for show; the TrailSport knows how to use that extra inch to satisfy its buyers' needs. Honda says "nearly 70% of the major suspension components were redesigned," and beyond outright ground clearance, it also improves the SUV's approach and departure angles by two degrees, and its breakover angle by three degrees. Honda says the Passport TrailSport's on-road manners should be improved too, with better steering feel and response.
Other than the extra inch, Honda introduced a new Smoke Blue Pearl paint color that replaces Obsidian Blue Pearl, and the Blackout Package now darkens more of the exterior components and includes matte black 18-inch alloy wheels. The TrailSport also gains amber hood scoop lights, reshaped fenders and fascias, a standard heated steering wheel, and Honda's TrailWatch off-road camera system, which was previously reserved for the top Passport TrailSport Elite.