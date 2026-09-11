Sometimes All You Need Is An Extra Inch

Have you ever taken a look around and felt like you just don't measure up to your competition in life? As it turns out, Honda sure must've been stricken by some feelings of envy and inadequacy, since this week it announced that the hot-selling, macho Passport TrailSport is being bestowed with an extra inch — 1.38 inches, to be exact. That extra inch-or-so makes the Passport TrailSport the undisputed alpha of the off-roadified midsize crossover segment. Oh, did I mention we're talking about ground clearance here?

The 2027 Honda Passport TrailSport gains that 1.38 inches of ground clearance thanks to a comprehensively redesigned suspension, bringing its total up to 9.65 inches. That's more than the Ford Bronco Sport Badlands Sasquatch, and 0.15 inches more than the previous alpha, the new Subaru Outback Wilderness. It's even 1.5 inches more than the body-on-frame Toyota 4Runner TRD Off-Road, though it can't quite measure up to the 4Runner TRD Pro's 10.1 inches.

Honda

Luis Guerra, Honda's assistant vice president of Honda National Auto Sales, even said, "Our team of passionate engineers is taking our ultimate Honda adventure SUV, the Honda Passport TrailSport, and making it even more capable and confident...." Sometimes all you really need is an extra inch.